Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 24, 2022

OFX OFX GROUP LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $2.47

Wilsons rates ((OFX)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons initiates coverage on cross-border payments specialist OFX Group with an Overweight rating and $3.14 target price. The majority of the group's revenue comes from the re-occurring corporate, online seller and enterprise markets.

The broker likes the increasing global scale, strong margins and cashflow of the business. It's felt long-term shareholder returns will be delivered even in the absence of a dominant market position.

Additionally, OFX Group may represent an attractive target for the likes of private equity, competitors, global banks and big-tech seeking to expand their ecosystem, suggests the analyst.

This report was published on March 23, 2022.

Target price is $3.14 Current Price is $2.47 Difference: $0.67

If OFX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.46.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.25.

RSG RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.33

Canaccord Genuity rates ((RSG)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity believes the current market capitalisation for Resolute Mining understates the value of the company's assets and the outlook. Also, the balance sheet is not thought to be as stretched as the share performance implies.

The broker expects production for the March quarter will be down quarter-on-quarter due to the maintenance shutdown at the Syama roaster. However, sequentially stronger production is expected for the balance of 2022.

The Buy rating and $1.35 target are retained.

This report was published on March 23, 2022.

Target price is $1.35 Current Price is $0.33 Difference: $1.02

If RSG meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 309% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.14.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.70 cents and EPS of 4.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.14.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

STA STRANDLINE RESOURCES LIMITED

Mineral Sands - Overnight Price: $0.40

Shaw and Partners rates ((STA)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners lifts its target price for Strandline Resources to $0.80 from $0.71 and retains its Buy rating.

A number of variables impacted upon the target price. The company has two advanced mineral sands projects in Tanzania at Fungoni and Tajiri. The latter has just received has received its environmental certificate which paves the way for development, explains the broker.

However, the analyst lowers FY23 forecasts as the development of Fungoni has been delayed into FY24.

Meanwhile, back in Australia, following a positive visit to Coburn and also higher assumptions for zircon and rutile prices, Shaw and Partners lifts FY24 and FY25 earnings forecasts by 16% and 38%.

This report was published on March 24, 2022.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.40 Difference: $0.4

If STA meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 100% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 36.36.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.53.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

