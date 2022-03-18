In Brief: Banks, Construction And Fertilisers

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Danielle Austin

Majors to benefit from cash rate hikes

Market consensus appears to be that impending RBA cash rate rises will be a positive for the banking sector, and particularly the majors, anticipated to drive margin improvement.

Historically, return rates on assets will follow rate hikes while liabilities are slower to increase and analysts at Goldman Sachs anticipate the competitive position of majors will improve with cash rate hikes as those banks become the marginal lenders, while wholesale peers lose ground.

Based on the assertion that cash rates domestically are likely to rise to 2.5% by year end 2024, the broker estimates a nearly 0.3% rise to net interest margins of major banks, but further upside potential exists from price competition. To justify current margins assumptions, the broker explains variable mortgage rates would increase by 1.5%, and Goldman Sachs explains the upside comes from this fairly conservative increase.

The broker noted particular value in National Bank ((NAB)) given the banks proven management of the volume-margin trade off, but also notes both Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) and Westpac Bank ((WBA)) will offer more interest margin leverage to higher rates.

Construction sector insolvency on the rise

Construction companies could be on the chopping block according to Jarden, as a slew of insolvencies in the industry amid a challenging sector environment looks likely to be just the beginning.

Leniency from the banking sector and Taxation Office has driven insolvency levels to near-record lows, but industry insiders are predicting a gradual rise in enforcement activity later in the year to achieve normalisation in 2024.

The sector has struggled as supply and labour constraints push up costs in a high demand environment, with these impacts likely to intensify moving forward given current geopolitical and weather events.

Surging construction costs, up 20-30% from 2020, have been the key driver of construction company failure, and the current Russia-Ukraine conflict and domestic flood events only look likely to drive costs higher.

The cost of labour has also been a challenge for the sector, also only set to intensify as the labour market tightens looking down the barrel of an 18-24 month pipeline of work opportunities on the other side of flood events.

The broker notes banks are largely insured against industry failures, but developers face the likelihood of 20-30% increases to project costs.

European energy crisis drives local fertiliser boom

In a flow on effect, exposure to rising European gas prices is driving elevated ammonia and ammonia nitrate prices which in turn look set to lift fertiliser prices globally.

Morgan Stanley is predicting ammonia prices to remain above US$1,000 per tonne through the remainder of the year, with Title Transfer Facility gas futures rising more than 60% in the last month and suggesting further potential elevation to spot pricing.