New Growth Pathway for Cleanaway Waste Management

Australia | Mar 14 2022

While brokers reacted to Cleanaway Waste Management’s first half results by setting higher target prices, new avenues may be required for the next leg of growth.

-February first half results for Cleanaway Waste Management exceeded consensus estimates

-A margin recovery will require a pass-through of rising costs

-Management unveils the BluePrint 2030 strategy

-Prospects for waste-to-energy

By Mark Woodruff

In mid-February, Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY)) released first half results that outpaced consensus estimates.

A first half dividend of 2.45cps was underpinned by strong operating cashflow, according to Macquarie.

Management of the integrated waste management and recycling provider guided for second half earnings to be in-line with the first half, excluding the Suez Sydney acquisition completed last December.

Seven of the eight brokers within the FNArena database reacted by setting higher target prices.

Morgans attributed the results to strong revenue growth, particularly in the Solid Waste Services segment. The other two segments are named Liquid Waste & Health Services, and Industrial and Waste Services.

However, the results also showed margin contraction, heightened capital intensity and an unexpected step-up in net debt, noted the broker.

As strong volume growth during the half was offset by higher cost of doing business across all divisions, Citi feels a pass-through of these rising costs will be the key to support a margin recovery.

The costs related to higher fuel and Adblue prices, higher costs in Health Services due to covid inefficiencies and higher commodity shipping costs. The company expects these cost pressures will subside in the second half.

The broker feels the medium-term outlook for the company remains bright and believes rational pricing and consolidation will continue to play out across the Australian Waste industry.

Nonetheless, while UBS feels management has done a great job leveraging M&A to grow, new avenues are required to drive the next leg of growth.

Next leg of growth

At first half results, management unveiled an updated strategy termed BluePrint 2030 to integrate and extend the company’s network of infrastructure assets to provide a high-circularity, low-carbon solution.

Morgan Stanley views the ambition within the strategy positively and expects more clarity from a series of strategy updates to be announced over 2022.