Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 14, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Mar 14 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ADA ALL ATA BHP BOE BSL BXB CIP CSL CTP CXL ELD EVS IAG JAN NHC NIC NUF NWC PDN RMD S32 WBC WHC XTE

ADA ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.00

Bell Potter rates ((ADA)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter is forecasting Adacel Technologies to achieve full year profits at the lower end of its US$5.7-6.0m forecast guidance, predicting profit of US$5.7m. The forecast relies on second half profits of US$3.8m, a notable step up from the first half's US$1.9m.

Adacel Technologies also announced the acquisition of a virtual air control traffic tower business in Estonia for EUR2.5m, which should contribute to fourth quarter metrics. Bell Potter assumes the acquisition is breakeven through to FY24.

Adacel has changed to report data in USD rather than AUD, and Bell Potter has changed its reporting accordingly.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $1.30 from $1.50.

This report was published on March 11, 2022.

Target price is $1.30 Current Price is $1.00 Difference: $0.3

If ADA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.10 cents and EPS of 7.42 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.48.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.10 cents and EPS of 8.23 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.15.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $34.72

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Buy (2) -

Jarden notes despite gaming operations outperforming, Aristocrat Leisure has suffered share price weakness recently. Peers including Applovin, Playtika, Roblox and Zynga all declined, appearing to drag on Aristocrat Leisure, but Jarden expects the stock will re-rate ahead.

Digital results are in line with the company's expectations, but Jarden notes a lack of positive catalyst's in Aristocrat's outlook drove a target price reduction. The current target price still offers a 19.8% projected return.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price reduced to $41.75 from $46.73.

This report was published on March 9, 2022.

Target price is $41.75 Current Price is $34.72 Difference: $7.03

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $48.20, suggesting upside of 37.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 155.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 152.1, implying annual growth of 18.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 166.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 177.0, implying annual growth of 16.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 72.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ATA ATTURRA LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.60

Shaw and Partners rates ((ATA)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates on Atturra, an IT services provider for large enterprise and government clients. Operating in the $37bn Australian IT services sector, the company should benefit from 6% annual sector growth and mega trends such as public cloud, SaaS adoption and cybersecurity.

The broker notes the acquisition of locally listed IT service providers by foreign companies leaves Atturra well-positioned to benefit from government ambitions to increase local spending in IT and cloud.

In the coming three years, Shaw predicts earnings to grow to $16.9m from $6.7m, and earnings margins to increase to 10% from 6.8%.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $0.96.

This report was published on March 9, 2022.

Target price is $0.96 Current Price is $0.60 Difference: $0.36

If ATA meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.29.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.50 cents and EPS of 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.24.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $47.69

Goldman Sachs rates ((BHP)) as No Rating (-1) -

Goldman Sachs points out the Russia-Ukraine conflict puts Russian coal exports at risk, based on possible sanctions and “self-sanctioning” by European and Asian utilities and steel mills.

For BHP Group, the broker remains not rated though increases its FY22-24 EPS forecasts by 9%, 11% and 65, respectively, mostly due to revised met coal pricing.

This report was published on March 14, 2022.

Current Price is $47.69. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $48.54, suggesting upside of 1.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 479.08 cents and EPS of 638.33 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 554.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 417.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 361.67 cents and EPS of 583.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 405.6, implying annual growth of -26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 286.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOE BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $2.67

Bell Potter rates ((BOE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Following an overreaction, according to Bell Potter, to the Russian bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the broker maintains its thesis for the long-term viability of nuclear power.

As a result of this view, Boss Energy remains a Speculative Buy with a $3.47 target price.

The analyst points to the current revival in the long-term contracting market, a key catalyst for Boss Energy to restart the Honeymoon project.

Additionally, an opportunity for nuclear power to re-enter the conversation may arise now that supply of Russian gas into Europe has become a concern, explains Bell Potter.

This report was published on March 10, 2022.

Target price is $3.47 Current Price is $2.67 Difference: $0.8

If BOE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 267.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 267.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources