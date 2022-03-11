In Brief: Global Inflation, Australian Equities, GDP Growth, Digital Mortgages

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap, In Brief: Global inflation continues, domestic equites likely spared geopolitical dip, household spending to drive economic growth, opportunity in digital loan adoption.

-Economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict not enough to halter global inflation

-Australian equities are likely to avoid global declines based on historical geopolitical events

-Less saving and more spending to drive economic growth in the coming year

-Lenders look to digital loan capabilities for improved scale, cost and efficiency

By Danielle Austin

Global rate rises ahead as inflation continues

The Russia-Ukraine crisis appears to have spurred on global inflation, observes Danske Bank, with inflation rising 7.5% and 5.1% in the US and European countries respectively in January.

The bank predicts the US Federal Reserve will need to raise rates at every meeting this year and the European Central Bank will issue a 25 basis point hike in both December 2022 and March 2023. Elevated energy pricing, a result of the conflict, appear to have exacerbated inflation as the risk of a more persistent inflationary environment increases.

Danske Bank also suggests the increased risk to global growth from the conflict is unlikely to derail the economic expansion in the coming year. Limited exposure to both Russia and Ukraine will likely soften economic blows, with a decline in Russian trade in recent years beneficial to markets. The European economy appears most at risk given proximity.

Investor opportunity in equities given historic conflict avoidance

Given Australian equities typically don’t bear the brunt of significant global geopolitical events, broker UBS suggests a negative market reaction could offer a buying opportunity for investors.

Australia benefits from limited exposure to both Russia and Ukraine, with relatively minor trade links but UBS analysts note the conflict will drive slowing growth and increasing inflation globally and could drive a faster path to stagnation for equities.

Notably, typically domestic equities historically take a -0.1% tumble in the week following a geopolitical event, before recovering over following months. Further, resource stocks typically outperform during these events, with gold, mining and energy equities faring best, while financials and insurers tend to underperform.

While UBS expects any domestic market reaction to be relatively subdued, the broker also warns predicted post-covid recoveries will likely be weaker than initially expected. The broker reduced its year end market target for the S&P/ASX200 index to 7700 from 7800.

Australian economy to grow despite global declines

The Australian economy could benefit from a 5.5% gross domestic product lift by year end according to predictions made by Westpac ((WBC)). The bank anticipates savings rates will normalise to 6% by year end while household disposable income increases 2.5%, equating to a 8% lift in household spending, providing a notable boost to economic growth.

After a period of high savings rates, the national household savings rate fell to 13.6% from 19.8% in the final quarter of 2021 as the New South Wales and Victorian economies reopened for business, funding 6.3% consumer spending growth.