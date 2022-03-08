You Go Where IGO

Technicals | 11:02 AM

By Michael Gable

Share markets didn't make any progress last week and now the S&P 500 Index is retesting the February low.

We have noticed that momentum has still been trending higher since late January. This means that even if we get a slight dip under that low, it should then lead to another strong bounce higher. That is, we are thereabouts near the lows here and will just need to endure a bit more volatility for now.

The main game in town continues to be the resources sector and this week's report highlights an interesting chart of IGO Ltd ((IGO)).

After peaking in January, IGO then fell away sharply to levels just above the November breakout. It now appears as though the recent pullback has formed a flag and IGO broke above this a few days ago.

The only negative is that the pullbacks within this flag were very impulsive. It would have been more bullish to see a flatter consolidation. However, at this moment in time, it looks like we will get some upside in IGO from here and it should push on to new highs.

