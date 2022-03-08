Material Matters: Oil, Coal, Lithium & Rare Earths

Commodities | 11:34 AM

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: oil and gas price forecasts; undervalued coal shares, lithium & rare earths continued momentum.

-The price of oil to rise above US$150/bbl?

-Coal shares not capturing higher prices

-Preferred lithium exposures

-ASX-listed rare earths stocks in focus

By Mark Woodruff

Oil above US$150/bbl?

Jarden sees several credible scenarios whereby the price of Brent crude oil exceeds US$150/bbl.

This comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine followed by large-scale economic sanctions. The broker cautions we are some time away from understanding the implications of these sanctions on oil and gas supply, as well as upon supply chains.

One catalyst for a further rise in prices is an extension of sanctions by the US to include oil and gas, explain the analysts. Another risk is that Russia curtails oil and gas sales as a reaction to sanctions, which could see prices spike much higher.

The broker raises its average Brent crude price forecast to US$100/bbl in 2022, up from US$83.75/bbl, with a high-side scenario of around US$130/bbl and low side of circa US$90/bbl. The long-term oil price assumption remains at US$70/bbl, but the oil price is not expected to dip to this level until 2025.

Forecasts for Japan-Korea marker (JKM) and European gas prices are also raised to an average US$34/mmbtu in 2022, up from US$22.50/mmbtu previously.

As a result, Jarden’s valuations for Santos ((STO)), Beach Energy ((BPT)) and Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) increase by 4.3%, 5.8% and 12.2%, respectively.

Among the large caps, Woodside Petroleum is preferred by the analysts over Santos due to a higher exposure to global gas and spot LNG prices. Moreover, Woodside has the capacity to undertake capital management in the second half of 2022 and pay higher dividends (9.2% fully franked this year) versus 3.7% unfranked for Santos.

Meanwhile, Beach Energy stays as the broker’s preferred oil exposure outside of the large caps.

Undervalued coal shares

Macquarie points out that while spot thermal coal prices and spot metallurgical coal prices have risen to US$355/t and US$396/t, the valuations of some ASX-listed coal equities have not captured these prices.