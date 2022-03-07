Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 07-03-22

Weekly Reports | Mar 07 2022

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Due to technical problems our weekly update below does not include the usual tables on changes in analysts forecasts and price targets. Instead the info provided is restricted to last week's overview on which equities received an upgrade and downgrade.

FNArena is expecting the next weekly update will be back to its normal format.

Summary

Period: Monday February 28 to Friday March 4, 2022

Total Upgrades: 14

Total Downgrades: 12

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 59.13%; Hold 35.00%; Sell 5.87%

Upgrade

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED ((AIA)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/2/0

Credit Suisse raises its rating for Auckland International Airport to Outperform from Neutral in the expectation of strong post-pandemic travel and the potential for higher pricing.

This comes as the NZ government removes the 10 day self-isolation period for NZ citizens and highly skilled workers, and in anticipation of opening to Australia (July) and the rest of the world in October.

The analyst feels the Commerce Commission may judge airports as higher risk than pre-covid, and allow the company to set higher aeronautical pricing in the next regulatory period. The target price rises to $7.50 from $6.90.

ALLKEM LIMITED ((AKE)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS and Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 6/1/0

UBS upgrades its rating for Allkem to Buy from Neutral on improved lithium pricing, tightening realisations and higher valuation. First half results were a beat versus the broker's forecasts though in-line with the consensus estimates.

Management left FY22 production guidance unchanged, but lifted 2H FY22 lithium carbonate price guidance to US$25,000/t versus the prior estimate of US$23,500/t by UBS.

The target price rises to $12.40 from $11.20 after the broker lifts FY22 earnings by 3% and forecasts better pricing and higher net cash.

Following an interim profit for Allkem that was 32% ahead of Ord Minnett's forecast, the rating is increased to Buy from Accumulate. Guidance for key lithium chemicals was raised, driving the broker's near-term earnings forecasts higher.

The company is the analyst's key preference in the sector for its growing production into rising lithium markets and the valuation screens as the cheapest within Ord Minnett's lithium coverage.

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED ((BPT)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 5/2/0

Since the release of Beach Energy's first half results, and an immediate rally, the company's share price has now declined -7.5% and appears more fairly valued according to Macquarie.

The broker likes that the company has delivered a strong performance in early 2022, but notes better options on the market for investors. Macquarie also suggests caution on expensive energy stocks given high oil prices are unlikely to last in the second half of the year.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target price of $1.50 is retained.

BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED ((BVS)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/0/0

While 1H underlying net profit and the dividend for Bravura Solutions were below Ord Minnett's forecasts, the rating is increased to Buy from Hold on an attractive valuation.

FY22 net profit guidance fell by -26%, despite management noting a strong pipeline of projects, though average costs per full-time employee are on the rise. The broker's target price falls to $2.35 from $2.80.

Ord Minnett expects the company to return to mid-to-high-single-digit growth over the next few years.

CHARTER HALL GROUP ((CHC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/1/0

Charter Hall Group's December first-half result broadly met Credit Suisse's forecasts, thanks largely to a 145% growth in Management earnings (EBITDA), struck on a 554% rise in performance and transaction fees.

Management upgraded guidance for the third time this financial year (excluding the Irongate ((IAP)) acquisition), expecting further performance-fee strength in the second half.

Dividend guidance is reiterated, leading the broker to surmise a strong influx of cash will be reinvested to cushion against a forecast decline in FY23 EPS when performance fees are tipped to cool.

FY22 to FY24 EPS forecasts rise 5.4% to 1.6%.

Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target price eases to $19.54 from $22.17.

CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED ((CWP)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Following in-line 1H results for residential property developer Cedar Woods Properties, Morgans upgrades its rating to Add from Hold. The company is seen to be trading on low multiples with an attractive and sustainable yield. The target falls to $5.75 from $6.71.

Mind you, the analyst anticipates further (non-fundamental) share price weakness upon the company's likely removal from the ASX300 index during the March re-balance.

Management expects 'moderate' earnings growth in FY22 and strong growth over the medium term. While potential interest rate rises could curtail demand, it's thought a broad geographic and product reach, as well as an increasing number of selling projects will help.

GPT GROUP ((GPT)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/4/0

Macquarie notes GPT Group's stock has underperformed the market by 4 percentage points since the release of the company's full year results in mid-February.

Factoring in headwinds in retail and office, the broker notes its $5.47 target is conservative and improvement in logistics could offer upside. The broker finds the valuation is attractive given the stock's cheap price comparative to peers.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price increases to $5.47 from $5.37.