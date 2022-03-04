Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Mar 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:27 AM

This story features RIO TINTO LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RIO

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The highlight of next week will be the release of the US February CPI numbers, although Wall Street and the Fed are sufficiently braced and the latest big surge in oil prices happened this week, being March.

The US will also see numbers for January trade and March consumer sentiment.

China will post numbers for February trade and inflation.

In Australia it’s ANZ Bank job ads, NAB business confidence and Westpac consumer confidence next week.

The highlight of the week will nonetheless be the sheer number of stocks going ex-dividend each day in the biggest week of the ex-div season.

This implies the ASX200 will begin each day with a points handicap. The trick is not to panic when one see big moves down from the open when, for example, Rio Tinto ((RIO)) goes ex on Thursday to the tune of $6.63 on a $128 share price (as of yesterday).

After next week daily ex-dividend numbers begin to subside.

Don’t mention the war.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS