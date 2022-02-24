The Overnight Report: Broken Record

Daily Market Reports | 9:12 AM

This story features ZIP CO LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: Z1P

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7028.00 – 90.00 – 1.26% S&P ASX 200 7205.70 + 44.40 0.62% S&P500 4225.50 – 79.26 – 1.84% Nasdaq Comp 13037.49 – 344.03 – 2.57% DJIA 33131.76 – 464.85 – 1.38% S&P500 VIX 31.02 + 2.21 7.67% US 10-year yield 1.98 + 0.03 1.49% USD Index 96.20 + 0.20 0.21% FTSE100 7498.18 + 3.97 0.05% DAX30 14631.36 – 61.64 – 0.42%

By Greg Peel

Shame

The local market took heart in Wall Street’s comeback from the depths on Tuesday night as initial, modest sanctions were placed on Russia. With Wall Street still closed down, the ASX200 only lost -16 points from the open before turning positive.

Alas, it was but a brief breather. Wall Street has bottled again and our futures are down -90 points this morning.

So for what it’s worth, a bit of stability yesterday provided the opportunity to focus on the day’s corporate earnings and economic news.

The “good” news on the economic front came in the morning on the release of the December quarter wage price index. It rose 0.7% — the biggest gain since 2014 – but at 2.3% annual it’s still well below the RBA’s target of “sustainably” at 3%.

Most economists have been targeting August for the first rate hike, but others as early as June. This result likely takes June off the table.

That was good news for the embattled tech sector, which gained a winning 2.2% yesterday. Zip Co ((Z1P)) bounced back 8.4% and Tyro Payments ((TYR)) 8.6%. Unfortunately, the tech sector will be embattled once more today.

Only two sectors closed in the red, being utilities (-0.7%), as AGL Energy ((AGL)) takeover excitement came off the boil, and property (-0.3%), with Scentre Group ((SCG)) falling -4.4%.

Consumer discretionary managed to scrape into the green (+0.2%) despite the train wreck that followed Domino’s Pizza’s ((DMP)) result, which was worth -14.0%.

Staples jumped 1.1% despite Tuesday result hero Costa Group ((CGC)) being slammed back -8.6%. It just needed a 1.4% gain from Woolworths ((WOW)) on result.

Telcos had a strong session (+1.9%) as brokers cheered the new Telstra ((TLS))-TPG Telecom ((TPG)) sharing arrangements.

Hub24 ((HUB)) reported on Tuesday but a thumbs-up in broker reviews yesterday had it at the top of the winners’ board with a 9.8% gain, ahead of Paladin Energy ((PDN)), which reported yesterday and rose 9.1%.

I could go on, but given we appear set for another macro-driven fall today, and it’s the peak day of this earnings season, it’s a bit pointless.

Two things to note however:

Rio Tinto ((RIO)) reported what appears a forecast-beating result last night in London. Either way, it declared a whopping great dividend.

Speaking of whopping great dividends, BHP Group ((BHP)) goes ex today, which is worth around a -30 index handicap from the open, and is not accounted for in the -90 point futures fall (futures don’t pay dividends).

Tell us again Joe

The Ukraine was hit with a massive cyber-attack last night. No one’s quite sure where from.

After a week of falls, this news was not enough to cause further panic – it’s long been expected – but a still uncertain Wall Street stumbled around in the morning without any obvious conviction. Until the afternoon, when Washington warned Russian forces are “as ready as they can be” for an invasion.

I might be wrong, but I’m sure I’ve heard this before.

Nonetheless, a jittery Wall Street tumbled once more to the close.

Meanwhile, a more infectious sub-variant of omicron – called BA.2 — has surged to account for more than a third of global covid cases, Dow Jones reports, adding to the debate about whether countries are ready for full reopening, and contributing to concerns about the broader economic rebound taking hold.

That’s all we need.

The issue now for Wall Street is a technical one. All three major indices are close to breaching their January intra-day lows, set during the big Fed scare. The low for the S&P500 is 4222, and last night it closed at 4225.

As is always the case with such important levels (and charting in general), 4222 could prove to be support or a breach would open up a black hole.

It’s hard to see where any good news might come from at present. The concept of Putin backing down seems remote. Wall Street’s only hope, therefore, is a “buy the fact” response to an actual invasion, given a good two weeks have now passed with an invasion being “imminent”, the ramifications have been well discussed, and Wall Street has corrected accordingly.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1906.10 + 5.80 0.31% Silver (oz) 24.47 + 0.32 1.33% Copper (lb) 4.51 – 0.00 – 0.07% Aluminium (lb) 1.52 – 0.01 – 0.34% Lead (lb) 1.07 + 0.00 0.14% Nickel (lb) 11.41 + 0.01 0.10% Zinc (lb) 1.64 – 0.01 – 0.88% West Texas Crude 91.87 – 0.48 – 0.52% Brent Crude 96.64 + 0.40 0.42% Iron Ore (t) 138.05 + 1.30 0.95%

The initial sanction passage included a halt to the certification by Germany of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline built by the Russians. The pipeline is completed, but Sargent Scholz will not now sign off on it.

Last night further financial sanctions were placed on the company that built the pipeline.

Meanwhile, oil markets are in a state of flux, weighing up the potential loss of Russian oil on the market, the potential return of Iranian oil to the market, and Biden’s pledge to do whatever it takes to keep oil prices down (in the US).

This includes possible reserve releases, leaning on the Saudis to up production, and perhaps even allowing more drilling at home in defiance of his own climate change policies.

What is notable now is that the gap between the WTI price and Brent price has widened out to close to US5/bbl from the usual US$2/bbl. Europe has fewer options.

The Aussie has ticked up another 0.1% to US$0.7233.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -90 points or -1.3%.

More GDP lead-in data today in the form of December quarter private sector capex.

It’s the biggest day on the earnings season calendar, which contains around 50 stocks covered by FNArena database brokers.

It’s also a big day for ex-dividends. Apart from BHP we have OZ Minerals ((OZL)), Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) and Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) on the list, among others.

For upcoming earnings result dates, and a summary of results to date, please refer to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ARB ARB Corp Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie BSL BlueScope Steel Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley COH Cochlear Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans COL Coles Group Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS LLC Lendlease Group Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett ORA Orora Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi ORG Origin Energy Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans QBE QBE Insurance Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett RWC Reliance Worldwide Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SDF Steadfast Group Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett SHL Sonic Healthcare Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans SIQ Smartgroup Corp Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans SOM SomnoMed Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans SUL Super Retail Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans TYR Tyro Payments Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie UWL Uniti Group Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett VEA Viva Energy Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans VRT Virtus Health Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie XRO Xero Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms