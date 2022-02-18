FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-02-2022

Australia | 4:36 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
  • ((CGF)) - Challenger
  • ((CQE)) - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
  • ((CWY)) - Cleanaway Waste Management
  • ((CDA)) - Codan
  • ((CWN)) - Crown Resorts
  • ((DTL)) - Data#3
  • ((EBO)) - Ebos Group
  • ((GDF)) - Garda Property
  • ((GMG)) - Goodman Group
  • ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
  • ((IPH)) - IPH
  • ((IRE)) - Iress
  • ((MAF)) - MA Financial
  • ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
  • ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
  • ((NCM)) - Newcrest Mining
  • ((NWH)) - NRW Holdings
  • ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
  • ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
  • ((RIC)) - Ridley
  • ((S32)) - South32
  • ((SGR)) - Star Entertainment
  • ((TAH)) - Tabcorp
  • ((TLS)) - Telstra
  • ((TCL)) - Transurban Group
  • ((WES)) - Wesfarmers
  • ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
  • ((WPL)) - Woodside Petroleum

