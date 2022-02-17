FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-02-2022

Australia | 3:50 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((BRG)) - Breville Group
- ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
- ((CSL)) - CSL
- ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
- ((EML)) - EML Payments
- ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
- ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
- ((FMG)) - Fortescue Metals
- ((NEA)) - Nearmap
- ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
- ((ORA)) - Orora
- ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles
- ((PGH)) - Pact Group
- ((PME)) - Pro Medicus
- ((PGL)) - Prospa Group
- ((RDY)) - ReadyTech
- ((RBL)) - Redbubble
- ((STO)) - Santos
- ((SGF)) - SG Fleet
- ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
- ((TWE)) - Treasury Wine Estates
- ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres
