FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-02-2022

Australia | 3:50 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((BRG)) - Breville Group
  • ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
  • ((CSL)) - CSL
  • ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
  • ((EML)) - EML Payments
  • ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
  • ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
  • ((FMG)) - Fortescue Metals
  • ((NEA)) - Nearmap
  • ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
  • ((ORA)) - Orora
  • ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles
  • ((PGH)) - Pact Group
  • ((PME)) - Pro Medicus
  • ((PGL)) - Prospa Group
  • ((RDY)) - ReadyTech
  • ((RBL)) - Redbubble
  • ((STO)) - Santos
  • ((SGF)) - SG Fleet
  • ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
  • ((TWE)) - Treasury Wine Estates
  • ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres

