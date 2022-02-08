Material Matters: Oil, Aluminium, Zinc & Rare Earths 

Commodities | 10:00 AM

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: oil and aluminium's supply issues, zinc premiums & rare earths.

By Mark Woodruff

Oil price remains high on supply issues and strong demand

The WTI crude oil price has pushed through US$90/bbl as supply issues and strong demand continued to drain inventories, explains ANZ Bank commodity strategists.

While the currently high price has exceeded prior forecasts made by CIBC Capital Markets, it’s felt oil prices may moderate upon improved supply.

An easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions would lessen pressure on Russian energy exports, and Iran’s exports would increase over time should a nuclear deal be reached with the US.

Furthermore, OPEC countries may perceive that the current price for oil will be higher than future prices, in a world making progress on carbon emissions, notes CIBC.

For now, the investment bank retains its longer-term oil price targets and acknowledges that, should the above-mentioned political calls go the other way, oil could quickly crash up through US$100/bbl.

In the meantime, CIBC factors the current oil price into its very-near-term, and now increased, inflation forecast.

Aluminium may have below trend supply growth for years

Aluminium prices remain elevated amid fears of further supply disruptions and rising costs, as surging energy prices are forcing smelters around the world to suspend or close operations.

ANZ Bank points out energy costs make up nearly 35-40% of total aluminium production costs.

It is not just high energy prices that have been weighing on aluminium supply. Energy shortages have also prompted Chinese authorities to prioritise power for residential use.

Such issues are expected by ANZ to weigh on investment, resulting in below-trend supply growth over the next couple of years. Growth in China’s aluminium production is now expected to fall to 3.5% in 2022, compared to a growth rate of 5.4% in the five years prior to the pandemic.

All this supply turmoil is occurring amid a positive outlook for demand. The bank expects not only will the global economic recovery support demand, but also the emerging ‘green economy’ will provide opportunity for aluminium demand growth. For example, the electric vehicle sector is attracted to the metal’s light weight.