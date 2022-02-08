Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 08, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:27 AM

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $5.35

Jarden rates ((A2M)) as Neutral (3) -

a2 Milk Company is hopeful for improved prospects in the second half, after an expectedly weak first half. Jarden is expecting first half infant milk formula revenue could be down -23% on the previous comparable period, and total revenue down -13%.

The company noted its mix favoured English label infant milk formula, and pricing for this appears stable, but Jarden notes uncertainty over second half results remains given the difficulty of determining continuing volume decline among other headwinds.

The broker will look to any full year guidance revisions from the company as key to the second half outlook, but remains more conservative currently. Revenue forecasts reduce -9%, -7% and -4% respectively.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price decreases to NZ$6.40 from NZ$6.60.

This report was published on February 1, 2022.

Current Price is $5.35. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $6.15, suggesting upside of 15.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 13.28 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.58 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.9, implying annual growth of 38.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ELO ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED

Jobs & Skilled Labour Services - Overnight Price: $4.00

Shaw and Partners rates ((ELO)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners reiterates its Buy rating and $8.50 price target for Elmo Software following a 1H business update confirming top line growth rates are returning to pre-covid levels. Additionally, operating leverage is arising from a moderation in cost growth.

First half annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $98.3m compared to Shaw's $95m estimate.

The analyst feels current funding levels will see the company through to break even.

This report was published on February 1, 2022.

Target price is $8.50 Current Price is $4.00 Difference: $4.5

If ELO meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 113% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 49.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.13.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 33.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 12.08.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

EVN EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $3.62

JP Morgan rates ((EVN)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (1) -

Evolution Mining's 4Q production and costs were a -8% and -6% miss versus JP Morgans forecasts due to both covid and weather impacts. Nonetheless, the broker upgrades its rating to Overweight from Neutral on recent share price and gold price weakness.

For another quarter Red Lake experienced poor production and costs though management believes in upside from here as asset development rates continue to rise.

In making a case for gold more generally, the company cites the potential for higher inflation and heightened tensions in Eastern Europe. The target price rises to $4.60 from $4.50.

This report was published on January 31, 2022.

Target price is $4.60 Current Price is $3.62 Difference: $0.98

If EVN meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.21, suggesting upside of 16.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.1, implying annual growth of -0.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.0.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 43.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.4, implying annual growth of 21.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

