In Brief: Risks From Russia, House Prices And Insurance Brokers

Weekly Broker Wrap, In Brief: Eastern Europe tension spikes inflation fears, house prices decline ahead, insurance brokers to benefit from commercial rate cycle.

-Russia-Ukraine tensions driving fear for further energy price inflation

-Cash rate increases later in the year could drive a decline in house pricing

-Current rate cycle momentum continues to benefit insurance broker growth

By Danielle Austin

Threat of Russia’s Ukraine invasion causing market volatility

With experts anticipating high global inflation in the coming year, a continuation of Russia-Ukraine tensions could add further pressure given Russia’s central role to Europe’s energy supply.

Heightened market volatility is expected as long as the dispute remains headline news. The geo-political tensions in Eastern Europe are driving concern for not only local energy markets, but for flow-on economic impacts.

Given market volatility and the potential impacts of not only European tensions, but also the rising spread of the omicron variant, analysts at Amundi point out Central Banks already appear alert and ready to respond to market movement. A rapid acceleration in inflation momentum may drive Central Banks to issue cash rate increases in a bid to slow inflation.

Given Europe’s stark gap between gas demand and supply following a strong decarbonisation commitment in recent years, energy prices are already elevated and the risk of gas flow disruption from Russia would see a significant increase in prices. Energy-heavy industries, particularly in Europe, are the most at-risk from potential price spikes as elevated pricing would put pressure on profit margins.

Amundi has advised that a well diversified portfolio should benefit investors given uncertainty over the impacts of the current political tension, with commodity exporters making up around two-thirds of Russia’s market.

Interference attempts by NATO and the US could push the Russia-Ukraine situation down a number of different paths, and while the threat of sanctions hangs over Russia, the country is nowadays better positioned to weather sanctions given a financial buffer.

Oxford Economics analysts note tensions are likely to impact on the Russian ruble. While they find a Russian invasion into the Ukraine unlikely, the analysts have highlighted that further incursion into Ukraine beyond currently disputed areas would likely result in a devaluation of the ruble that could extend beyond levels reached during the country’s financial crisis in 2015.

Oxford Economics also expects it’s unlikely that gas flow from Russia will stop completely, with a total cut-off not in the country’s best interests.

House prices peak ahead of cash rate upswing

Early indications suggest the housing market may have peaked in January, with the expected cash rate increase later in the year likely to drive down pricing. National house price growth in January tracked up 21.3% year-on-year and a more modest 0.8% month-on-month.

Morgan Stanley notes decelerated price momentum and lower clearance rates suggest a softening in the housing market.