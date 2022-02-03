The Overnight Report: Faceplant

Daily Market Reports | 9:15 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 6989.00 + 7.00 0.10% S&P ASX 200 7087.70 + 81.70 1.17% S&P500 4589.38 + 42.84 0.94% Nasdaq Comp 14417.55 + 71.54 0.50% DJIA 35629.33 + 224.09 0.63% S&P500 VIX 22.09 + 0.13 0.59% US 10-year yield 1.77 – 0.03 – 1.89% USD Index 95.92 – 0.38 – 0.39% FTSE100 7583.00 + 47.22 0.63% DAX30 15613.77 – 5.62 – 0.04%

By Greg Peel

Risk On

It was a pretty quiet day on the ASX yesterday. The ASX200 opened up 60 points, was up 90 points by late morning, and stayed there.

The 7000 level was left well and truly behind, with 7100 now looming. But it was not a Buy Everything affair following a bottoming phase. Sector moves were disparate.

One way to beat inflation is to buy it, in the form of resource stocks. Energy led the index with a 2.8% gain yesterday, backed up by materials on 2.0%. It was the first day of trading in BHP Group ((BHP)) as a single entity, and the biggest stock on the market rose 1.6%. A chart-topping 6.2% gain for Champion Iron ((CIA)) was indicative of general iron ore miner buying, despite the iron ore price not moving while China is on a holiday.

The banks made their contribution with 1.1%, in the wake of the RBA remaining “patient” before deciding on a rate hike. Consumer discretionary is the ultimate risk-on sector, and it rose 1.1%.

Utilities did not tag along with energy (-0.4%). The defensives were generally less sought after, posting sub-1% gains. Technology stood out by closing flat, despite another 0.8% gain for the Nasdaq overnight. The culprit was Block ((SQ2)), down -5.6% as it followed its US listing.

Credit Corp ((CCP)) topped the losers’ list with a -6.6% fall, having reported earnings on Tuesday. The result was a miss at the headline, but mostly due to a timing issue and brokers remain upbeat.

Amcor ((AMC)) reported yesterday and fell -3.5%. Supply and inflation challenges.

The earnings season continues today but we’ll also have a quarterly update from Westpac ((WBC)), which will set the scene for just how the banks are faring amidst omicron.

That’s about it – as I said, it was a quiet day.

Job Shock

Stop Press: As I write, Meta Platforms (ie Facebook) has just posted an earnings miss and is down -20% in the aftermarket. Similarly, Spotify, from which artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have been withdrawing their song books, is down -17%.

PayPal reported in Tuesday’s aftermarket, and fell -23% overnight.

The results exemplify a stark contrast between US tech names this earnings season, and generally over the last several months. PayPal’s woes were not evident in solid results, and share price gains, for all of Visa, Mastercard and American Express earlier.

Facebook has been creamed, but Google last night gained 7.6% after reporting in Tuesday’s aftermarket, proving a major underpinning to Nasdaq and S&P500 gains in the day-session. Google, which closed at US$2960 a share (market cap US$2trn), has announced a 20-1 stock split, which would thus make it eligible for the Dow in future.

Earnings shocks abound, but the other shock last night was the US private sector jobs number for January. Economists were anticipating an omicron impact, but still forecast a net gain of 200,000 jobs. There were plenty of gasps when the result was a -300,000 net loss – the first loss since the initial covid impact in 2020.

Economists are now rethinking their non-farm payroll forecasts for Friday, although there’s rarely much correlation between the two data points. The release did nevertheless cause Wall Street to stumble early in the session last night, and the ten-year bond yield to pull back -3 basis points to 1.77%.

It is unlikely the Fed is going to rethink its policy regardless.

Wall Street managed to shrug off the jobs number and push on anyway. There was no huge last half hour rally this time, just a more measured rise to the close.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1806.20 + 6.40 0.36% Silver (oz) 22.63 + 0.06 0.27% Copper (lb) 4.47 + 0.03 0.74% Aluminium (lb) 1.37 – 0.02 – 1.56% Lead (lb) 1.02 – 0.01 – 0.86% Nickel (lb) 10.58 + 0.05 0.45% Zinc (lb) 1.65 – 0.00 – 0.15% West Texas Crude 88.33 + 0.17 0.19% Brent Crude 89.56 + 0.41 0.46% Iron Ore (t) 141.75 0.00 0.00%

Nothing much to see here.

OPEC-Plus meets tonight but is not expected to shift from its previous plan of modestly increasing production from this month. It is not enough, analysts suggest, to cap the ongoing rise in oil prices, and some OPEC members will be unable to match the new quotas anyway given their own omicron problems.

The US dollar continues to slide, so the Aussie’s up another 0.3% at US$0.7149.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 7 points.

Locally we’ll see numbers for building approvals and trade today.

Centuria Office REIT ((COF)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)) and Pinnacle Investments ((PNI)) report earnings.

As noted Westpac provides an update.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ABB Aussie Broadband Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse ABC AdBri Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse ALU Altium Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi ANN Ansell Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans ARB ARB Corp Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett AWC Alumina Ltd Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett BXB Brambles Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley CAR Carsales Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse CPU Computershare Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS CSR CSR Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse EHE Estia Health Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett IDX Integral Diagnostics Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett LVT LiveTiles Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi MPL Medibank Private Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett NHF nib Holdings Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett PBH PointsBet Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse PTM Platinum Asset Management Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley REA REA Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi RMD ResMed Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi SWP Swoop Holdings Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold Morgans

