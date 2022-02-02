FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-02-2022

Australia | 11:45 AM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((CIP)) - Centuria Industrial REIT
- ((CIA)) - Champion Iron
- ((CCP)) - Credit Corp
- ((HRL)) - HRL Holdings
- ((IGO)) - IGO Ltd
- ((RMD)) - ResMed
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
