Is Carsales Driving To The Middle Of Nowhere?

As digital disruption mounts in the auto industry, analysts want to know how Carsales.com will respond - a roadmap please!

-The brand proposition

-Carsales’ Achilles heel

-US regulatory trends

-But wait, there’s more disruption

-Near-term outlook – brokers have their say

By Sarah Mills

A lack of guidance from the company at its December investor day and management’s lack of clarity on the long-term outlook has brokers second-guessing.

Separate views are emerging on the future of Carsales ((CAR)) as brokers try to nut out the impact of impending disruption on the company.

Theoretically, as a first-mover holding a virtually unassailable leading position in the market and in the mind of the consumer, Carsales enjoys a considerable brand moat (which we discuss below) if not an economic moat.

This typically protects classifieds companies from standard competitive onslaughts but rarely from serious disruption, and Carsales is being subjected to disruption on several fronts given its exposure to the transitioning automobile industry.

Carsales is one of Australia’s four large high-quality platform operators, the others being Domain Holdings, REA Group and Seek.

Morningstar notes all have narrow economic moats, asset-light business models and strong cash generation. All enjoy first-mover status, a No-1 brand position, and No-1 market position, which combined ensure the company is likely to continue to be trapped in a virtuous business cycle – in a static world that is.

But Carsales differs from its online platform peers in that 80% of its revenue is generated from car dealers, whose agency model market is set to be disrupted by digital retailing (manufacturers selling direct to the consumer from websites). This is a serious threat.

It also faces disruption from the autonomous driving technology and ride-share concepts.

There is also some concern about the company’s short-term prospects as brokers try to estimate a post-covid trajectory for the company.

Morningstar and JP Morgan both posted sector reviews in January in a bid to assess the company’s post-pandemic prospects in a higher interest-rate environment, and the company’s future in a rapidly changing digital world.

This research provides the basis for this article, which examines the pros and cons for Carsales: Basically, whether the virtuous cycle will prevail over impending disruption. Short-term prospects are addressed at the end.

The brand moat

Carsales is Australia’s largest aggregator of online automotive classified advertising.

Morningstar points out the company enjoys considerable first-mover advantage: Carsales’ websites capture 80% of all time spent online looking for a motor vehicle in Australia, generating more than three times the page impressions of all competitors combined.

This yields two benefits:

-It is the first stop for buyers because it has the largest inventory, and sellers want the largest audience. This in turn creates a virtuous cycle giving it an almost unshakeable position.

-It has established itself as the No.1 provider of online car sales in Australia in the mind of consumer, which, readers familiar with The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing will know means that it is nearly impossible for competitors to unseat it (the brand moat). Think here of the billions of dollars Pepsi spent to try and unseat Coke and countless similar examples.

Its leadership position in a strong cash-flow industry also makes Carsales a defensive play in economic downturns and periods of heightened uncertainty.

The Fairfax comparison

This was a position held by Fairfax back in the golden days of print. News Corp launched repeated assaults against the giant (established in 1831), but was unable to make a scratch – until digital disruption that is.

Fairfax led in nearly every online sales segment from real estate to employment, further creating brand stickiness – something Carsales lacks. Interestingly, News Corp performed well in auto, which even then was a different animal, reinforcing the role dealerships play in the market.

Fairfax also consolidated its position (became super-glue sticky) by creating quality journalistic content, providing another reason to buy the paper – the one-stop shop. Carsales lacks this add-on as well.

Fairfax also had a strong economic moat – the print industry was capital intensive requiring printing presses, specialised skills, massive distribution channels and operational excellence – a deadline could never be ignored. And still it fell.