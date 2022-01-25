Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 25, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 2:54 PM

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $41.05

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (2) -

Jarden initiates coverage on Aristocrat Leisure with an Overweight rating and $46.85 target price. There's considered to be upcoming positive catalysts for the mobile games publisher and global gaming content and technology company.

These catalysts include a post-covid rebound in the land-based gaming market and potential market share gains for the North American operations.

Risks may emanate from integration of the Playtech acquisition and ESG considerations, cautions the analyst.

This report was published on January 19, 2022.

Target price is $46.85 Current Price is $41.05

Current consensus price target is $49.73, suggesting upside of 22.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 58.00 cents and EPS of 145.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.41%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 153.5, implying annual growth of 19.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 74.00 cents and EPS of 185.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.80%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 187.4, implying annual growth of 22.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 76.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

BRB BREAKER RESOURCES NL

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.25

Bell Potter rates ((BRB)) as Buy (1) -

Breaker Resources will divest up to an 80% interest in the Manna Lithium discovery lithium rights to Global Lithium Resources ((GL1)) for up to $33m, deferring requirement for near-term equity raising as noted by Bell Potter.

Global Lithium Resources can earn up to 80% of the lithium rights through funding of exploration and technical studies and delivery of a feasibility study within five years. Failure to meet conditions will see Global Lithium Resources' equity reduce to a 50% joint venture.

Bell Potter notes while the deal is in-line with its current valuation this was heavily risk adjusted given pre-resource status, and Breaker Resources may have missed an opportunity given a maiden resource announcement could have derisked the project.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.56 are retained.

This report was published on January 18, 2022.

Target price is $0.56 Current Price is $0.25

If BRB meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 124% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

DCG DECMIL GROUP LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.28

Petra Capital rates ((DCG)) as Buy (1) -

Recent operational updates by Decimil Group suggest to Petra Capital the potential for a material increase in earnings over the next two to three years.

However, near-term funding constraints and project delays lead the broker to lower its target price to $0.55 from $0.64. Nonetheless, it's thought the latest capital raise should lead to the above-mentioned earnings growth and cash generation.

The Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on January 19, 2022.

Target price is $0.55 Current Price is $0.28

If DCG meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 96% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.33.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.22.

