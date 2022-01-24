Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-01-22

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday January 17 to Friday January 21, 2022

Total Upgrades: 21

Total Downgrades: 13

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.65%; Hold 35.71%; Sell 6.64%

For the week ending Friday January 21, there were twenty-one upgrades and thirteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Allkem received both one upgrade and two downgrades to its rating by three separate brokers.

Morgans anticipates tight supply for lithium throughout 2022 (futures are in contango) and new spot price highs. The broker points to a 68% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue at Olaroz in the December quarter, and a 7% 2021 beat of production guidance at Mt Cattlin, with large increases in realised prices at both projects. The company is Morgans' preferred lithium exposure.

Both Ord Minnett and UBS have downgraded on valuation grounds. While UBS lifts its valuation by around 4% in reaction to the quarterly result, investors are reminded the stock has rallied circa 69% since the start of November 2021.

All of Macquarie, Morgan Stanley and Ord Minnett last week concluded the economic backdrop in Australia remains supportive of the Australian banking sector. Morgan Stanley expects credit quality will prove resilient, while the outlook for margins is positive and loan growth expectations are "reasonable".

ANZ Bank’s rating was a beneficiary, rising to Overweight from Equal-weight (Morgan Stanley), and to Accumulate from Hold at Ord Minnett.

A market update from Hub24 was the catalyst for a lift in rating by Ord Minnett (Buy from Accumulate) and by Macquarie (Outperform from Neutral). In the context of the recent share price slide, Ord Minnett is attracted by a combination of organic growth and increased market share. Meanwhile, Macquarie expects flow momentum will likely continue, and the company is well placed to benefit from a flattening of the yield curve (positive leverage to higher cash rates).

There were two material changes to target prices in the FNArena database for the week, one positive (Pilbara Minerals) and one negative (Redbubble).

Pilbara Minerals enjoyed a material rise in target price ($3.95 from $2.05) when Credit Suisse upgraded its spot lithium forecasts. However, the broker is wary of the gap between the company’s share price and anticipated electric vehicle momentum, and prefers both Allkem and IGO.

Redbubble suffered a material fall in target price after a profit warning triggered a downgrade of rating by Morgan Stanley to Equal-weight from Overweight and a fall in the broker’s target price to $2.65 from $6.50. Higher competition and rising costs are seen as the main causes and are expected to persist. Revised FY22 guidance was well below the consensus estimate and Morgans' forecasts, and the broker lowered its target price to $3.59 from $4.84.

29Metals had the largest percentage upgrade to earnings forecasts after Credit Suisse raised forecast copper prices and retained its Outperform rating.

Coming second for earnings forecast upgrades was Allkem for reasons advanced earlier in this article.

Next follows Incitec Pivot after brokers lifted fertiliser price forecasts in the wake of the company’s December quarter trading update. Morgan Stanley points out that plants are operating well and leverage to strong fertiliser markets is materialising. However, Citi cautions that lower fertiliser prices are anticipated in the near term and retains its Neutral rating.

Redbubble headed the table for the largest percentage downgrade to earnings forecasts for the reasons as explained above.

It may be best to ignore Coronado Global Resources’ second position on the table due to a data glitch, as brokers were uniformly upbeat following fourth quarter results that revealed higher-than-expected coal pricing.

Next up was Qantas Airways, as the omicron variant has negatively impacted the domestic recovery. Last week the company lowered third quarter guidance for domestic travel capacity to 70% of pre-covid levels, down from 102%.

Finally, Megaport’s share price slumped last week. Macquarie believes switching to channel sales impacted upon margin improvement in the second quarter results. However, brokers were generally positive on the outlook as revenue expectations were largely met.

Total Buy recommendations take up 57.65% of the total, versus 35.71% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.64%.

Upgrade

ALLKEM LIMITED ((AKE)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans and Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 5/2/0

In allowing for tight supply for lithium throughout 2022 (futures are in contango) and new spot price highs, Morgans lifts its rating for Allkem to Add from Hold and sets a $13.25 target price.

The broker points out there was a a 68% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue at Olaroz in the December quarter, and a 7% 2021 beat of production guidance at Mt Cattlin, with large increases in realised prices at both projects.

The company is Morgans preferred lithium exposure.

Credit Suisse sharply upgrades its spot lithium price forecasts and upgrades Allkem to Outperform from Neutral.

After applying this to Allkem, and a realignment of the production profile at James Bay, the broker raises Allkem's target price to $13.20 a share from $8.70.

The broker prefers Allkem to Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) on valuation grounds, and considers Allkem offers a more diversified portfolio, better return metrics and synergies to pursue several growth channels.

See also AKE downgrade.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED ((ANZ)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley and Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/2/0

Morgan Stanley has issued a 72 pager on Australian banks, expressing the view the banks, as a group, might well outperform the broader share market in 2022 "against a backdrop of higher rates".

In support of its thesis, the broker notes credit quality should prove resilient, while the outlook for margins is positive and loan growth expectations are "reasonable".

ANZ Bank has been upgraded to Overweight from Equal-weight with a price target of $31 (up from $28) while the industry view has been lifted to Attractive.

This report was released on January 20 (yesterday).

Ord Minnett has drawn the conclusion that the economic backdrop in Australia remains supportive of the Australian banking sector, and has thus upgraded ANZ Bank to Accumulate from Hold.

The price target has lifted to $31.50 from $30.

The broker's sector ranking, in order of preference, is NAB on top, followed by ANZ Bank, Macquarie Group, Bank of Queensland, Westpac, Bendalaide Bank and CommBank least preferred.

ARB CORPORATION LIMITED ((ARB)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/2/1

Backlogs for recreation vehicle manufacturers remain elevated in both the US and Europe, data which Macquarie notes could provide some read through for ARB Corporation's sales.

Macquarie increases earnings per share forecasts 2% in FY22 and FY23 each, but notes risk remains around the normalisation of sales. The broker also highlighted a recent pullback has ARB Corporation trading in line with its valuation.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target price increases to $46.00 from $44.00.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Credit Suisse upgrades aluminium forecasts by 3% to 6% heading into 2022 due to structural tightness, the broker noting dirty smelters are under attack and that the market entered a deficit in 2021.

Credit Suisse expects price moderation in the medium term but believes demand will remain well supported through the global transition and post chip shortages, as infrastructure and solar and wind projects come on board.

Alumina Ltd is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral on valuation. Target price rises to $2.30 from $1.90.

See also AWC downgrade.

BORAL LIMITED ((BLD)) Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 1/4/0

Morgan Stanley upgrades Boral to Equal Weight from Underweight as part of a review of Industrials. Target price is steady at $6.10. Industry view: In-Line.

CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED ((CCX)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/1/0

Store closures and supply chain issues will drive a miss on growth forecasts in the first half for City Chic Collective, Ord Minnett predicted back in November, and that prophecy has become reality through the retailer's latest trading update.

Ord Minnett has in response reduced estimates by -11% and -5% for FY22/FY23, which pushes the price target back to $6.30 from $6.70.

Rating upgraded to Buy from Accumulate. The broker maintains its investment case hasn't changed.