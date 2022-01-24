Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 24, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 1:20 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

RIO RIO TINTO LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $108.72

Shaw and Partners rates ((RIO)) as Hold (3) -

Rio Tinto has published its December-quarter and 2021 production and sales figures - a year Shaw & Partners describes as not Rio Tinto's finest.

In summary, Pilbara iron-ore shipments outpaced consensus by 5% but the company experienced price and quality issues.

Guidance remains subject to commissioning and building of new mines, and cultural heritage issues. Given recent delays to Rio Tinto's projects, the broker remains uninspired.

Shaw and Partners retains its Hold rating. Target price falls -8.8% to $100.

This report was published on January 24, 2022.

Target price is $100.00 Current Price is $108.72 Difference: minus $8.72 (current price is over target).

If RIO meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $106.86, suggesting downside of -1.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1929.04 cents and EPS of 1811.71 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 17.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1888.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1457.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 13.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1234.53 cents and EPS of 1272.75 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 11.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.54. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1168.8, implying annual growth of -38.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 844.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WBC WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Banks - Overnight Price: $20.98

Bell Potter rates ((WBC)) as Hold (3) -

Bell Potter upgrades Westpac's price target to $23 from $22 heading into the quarterly result, expecting lower operating expenses will save the day.

The broker expects the bank will report lower operating expenses, system mortgage growth, higher-than-system deposit growth but a reduction in net interest margins due to loan repricing.

Hold rating retained.

This report was published on January 18, 2022.

Target price is $23.00 Current Price is $20.98 Difference: $2.02

If WBC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $25.78, suggesting upside of 23.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 120.00 cents and EPS of 163.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 153.3, implying annual growth of 2.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 122.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 127.00 cents and EPS of 191.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 187.0, implying annual growth of 22.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 136.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WSP WHISPIR LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $2.51

Wilsons rates ((WSP)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons examines Whispir's recent SingTel deal - a three-year contract with an option to extend for two years, at a minimum deal value of $1.3m.

The company can also earn a clip on transaction volume - and the broker notes that about one third of the company's revenue is derived from the platform and two-thirds from transaction.

Wilsons says while the financial implications are mild, the strategic implications are substantial, both within SingTel and the region.

Wilson largely sits at the mid point of guidance. Overweight rating and $4.84 target price retained.

This report was published on Janaury 19, 2022.

Target price is $4.84 Current Price is $2.51 Difference: $2.33

If WSP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 93% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.73.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.61.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources