Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Dec 2021

Weekly Reports

By Greg Peel

T’was the week before Christmas, and all through the market not much was stirring on either the corporate or economic fronts.

There are some important US economic releases next week nonetheless, with the Thursday bringing all of durable goods, new home sales and PCE inflation numbers along with consumer sentiment.

Wednesday sees existing home sales and another revision of the now very old September GDP.

Locally, the minutes of the December RBA meeting are out on Tuesday.

On the corporate front, Sydney Airport ((SYD)) releases monthly traffic stats and Metcash ((MTS)) goes ex.

With Christmas and Boxing Day falling on the weekend this year, we’ll all enjoy a four-day holiday from the markets, which are closed here on the Monday and Tuesday following. On the Friday, the ASX will close at 2.10pm.

Wall Street will close altogether on the Friday and again on the Monday.

