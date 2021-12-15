Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 15, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:06 AM

NIC NICKEL MINES LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $1.37

Bell Potter rates ((NIC)) as Buy (1) -

Nickel Mines has executed a binding Definitive Agreement to buy a 70% stake in the Oracle nickel Project in Indonesia, following the announcement of a memorandum of understanding in late November.

Bell Potter says the news significantly de-risks the acquisition, and expects the deal will be funded by cash on hand and operational cash flows, as well as some debt and equity.

The broker reiterates its earnings growth forecasts of 60% and 95% for CY22 and CY23.

Buy rating retained. Target price inches up to $1.74 from $1.68.

This report was published on December 8, 2021.

Target price is $1.74 Current Price is $1.37 Difference: $0.37

If NIC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.53, suggesting upside of 11.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.31 cents and EPS of 11.02 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.7.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.97 cents and EPS of 17.52 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.5, implying annual growth of 32.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RHC RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $69.57

Goldman Sachs rates ((RHC)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs believes Ramsey Health Care's 100%-debt-funded acquisition of UK-based Elysium Healthcare for $1.4bn fits with the company’s stated focus on mental health.

The target company is an independent operator of hospitals and complex care homes for individuals with mental health conditions. The analyst expects the deal to deliver mid-single-digit EPS accretion in FY23.

The Buy rating and target price of $74 are retained.

This report was published on December 13, 2021.

Target price is $74.00 Current Price is $69.57 Difference: $4.43

If RHC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $70.52, suggesting upside of 1.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 216.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 184.3, implying annual growth of -4.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 109.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 273.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 274.1, implying annual growth of 48.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 155.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RRL REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.82

Canaccord Genuity rates ((RRL)) as Buy (1) -

At the current share price for Regis Resources, Canaccord Genuity estimates no value is being attributed to McPhillamys, nor the potential for extending mine life at the existing operations.

The broker's target of $2.75 (down from $3.25) remains the cheapest valuation among gold producers covered by the broker. The analyst now assumes first production for McPhillamys in the September quarter 2024 from the March quarter of the same year.

The fall in target price is largely due to the introduction of a 50% (previously 80%) risking to the analyst's McPhillamys valuation. Moreover, lower production assumptions for the Duketon operations are factored in due to operational challenges.

Buy retained.

This report was issued on December 14, 2021.

Target price is $2.75 Current Price is $1.82 Difference: $0.93

If RRL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 51% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.90, suggesting upside of 59.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 33.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.3, implying annual growth of -15.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 35.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.20. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.4, implying annual growth of 9.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SCP SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP RE LIMITED

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.92

Moelis rates ((SCP)) as Hold (3) -

Moelis feels net tangible assets now underpins Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group's share price and increases its target to $3.01 from $2.87. This comes after a 1H valuation update with the overall portfolio cap rate falling in December to 5.41% from 5.90% in June.

The broker believes the group's valuation is relatively undemanding and notes an attractive dividend yield that will likely improve as capital is deployed in an accretive manner over time. Hold retained.

The report was published on December 13, 2021.

Target price is $3.01 Current Price is $2.92 Difference: $0.09

If SCP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.94, suggesting upside of 0.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 17.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.9, implying annual growth of -60.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 15.70 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.5, implying annual growth of 3.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TOY TOYS 'R' US ANZ LIMITED

Retailing - Overnight Price: $0.19

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TOY)) as Buy (1) -

An operational update by Toys''R''Us ANZ showed Canaccord Genuity significant improvements across the board, including Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us in the UK.

With a marketing expense at less than 5% of revenue in November, the analyst feels this efficiency is underpinned by the strong Toy”R”Us brand.

The broker highlights repeat customers are now more than 18% at higher average order values.

Canaccord retains its Buy rating and $0.25 target price.

This report was published on December 13, 2021.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.19 Difference: $0.06

If TOY meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 190.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources