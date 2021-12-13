Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 13, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:58 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A2M ALG CAR COE DSE FLT JIN MTO PLY SLR TAH TLX TNT TRJ VUL WEB WPL

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $5.64

Bell Potter rates ((A2M)) as Buy (1) -

While making no change to its $7.70 target price for the a2 Milk Co, Bell Potter sees scope for EPS to double by FY26.

The analyst believes this is possible provided the China offline expansion strategy is executed and 50% of the lost sales of English label infant milk formula (from FY20-21) can be recovered.

An additional lift would come from exiting the loss-making US assets or performing a turnaround at the Mataura Valley Milk, points out the broker. The Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on December 8, 2021.

Target price is $7.70 Current Price is $5.64 Difference: $2.06

If A2M meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.96, suggesting upside of 22.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.62 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 19.48 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.1, implying annual growth of 37.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.9.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALG ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $1.48

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ALG)) as Buy (1) -

Peer disclosures and economic data points have provided confidence in Canaccord Genuity's expectation that Ardent Leisure Group's Main Event segment should benefit from continuing robust trading in the near term.

The broker also expects inflation commentary to be impacting investor sentiment. Despite commodity inflation impacting industry food cost margins and labour inflation impacting labour costs, the broker maintains a positive outlook.

The Buy rating and target price of $1.97 are retained.

This report was published on December 8, 2021.

Target price is $1.97 Current Price is $1.48 Difference: $0.49

If ALG meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 148.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAR CARSALES.COM LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $26.22

Goldman Sachs rates ((CAR)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs believes domestic targets set at Carsales.com's investor day were below consensus expectations though the broker gives credit for management's greater disclosure around the international operations.

The company’s estimate of only 15% volume share and 15-25% fees for the Select (digital used car service) opportunity disappointed the analyst. While management reiterated its FY22 guidance, no long term targets were disclosed.

Management was positive on Trader Interactive (within the international operations) noting dealer wallet data shows upside in a shift to a leads-based model.

Goldman Sachs increases its target price to $26.70 from $26.40 and maintains its Neutral rating.

This report was published on December 8, 2021.

Target price is $26.70 Current Price is $26.22 Difference: $0.48

If CAR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $24.59, suggesting downside of -6.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 57.00 cents and EPS of 68.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.6, implying annual growth of 28.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 54.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 66.00 cents and EPS of 79.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 77.1, implying annual growth of 14.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COE COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $0.28

Jarden rates ((COE)) as Neutral (3) -

Cooper Energy has downgraded production guidance to 3.0-3.4mmboe from 3.0-3.6mmboe on higher gas purchase costs and delayed Phase 2B works. The latter means there will be fewer months of possible higher output in FY22, explains Jarden.

FY22 earnings guidance was reduced by -$7m, due to higher third party gas purchase costs. The target price falls to $0.29 from $0.30. The Neutral rating is maintained.

In contemplating the acquisition of the Orbost gas processing plant (recently mooted by management), Jarden notes it would significantly improve gas margins though funding could be a challenge.

This report was published on December 8, 2021.

Target price is $0.29 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.01

If COE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.28, suggesting downside of -0.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 31.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 93.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 56.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources