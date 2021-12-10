Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Dec 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:01 AM

By Greg Peel

Tonight’s US November CPI data will be a breath-holding moment for Wall Street, and presumably a factor to consider for the FOMC when it meets next week. Two weeks ago Jerome Powell caught Wall Street completely by surprise, in a case of questionable timing, when he as good as capitulated to the market.

To that end Wall Street is expecting the Fed will announce a doubling in the pace of previously announced tapering, implying an end to QE by March rather than July.

The November PPI will also be out on the Tuesday, ahead of the meeting.

Other US economic releases next week include retail sales, industrial production, housing sentiment and housing starts.

China will report November industrial production retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers.

The Bank of England and ECB hold policy meetings the day after the Fed.

New Zealand releases its September quarter GDP result. Ah those were the days.

Locally we’ll see the NAB business confidence survey and Westpac consumer confidence survey.

November job numbers are out on Thursday.

Thursday is the expiry day of all December quarter derivatives listed on the ASX (futures, options).

On Friday the recent changes announced to S&P/ASX index components become effective.

As the Christmas parties ramp up, the corporate calendar ramps down. Hub24 ((HUB)), Elders ((ELD)) and Orica ((ORI)) hold their AGMs next week.

