In Brief: Retail And Tech Stocks, Workforce, Biotechs & Milk

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap, In Brief: Best retail shares; the great resignation; technology stock performance; healthcare stock picks and the milk shortage.

– Stocks tied to a rise in consumption

– Industrial action and the great resignation

– Technology stock performance

– Six biotech stocks for 2022

– Milk in short supply

By Mark Woodruff

Stocks that will benefit from a rise in forecast consumption

Jarden sees positive implications for both the services and reopening sectors after forecasting a 12% rebound for consumption in 2022, from 8% previously.

Australians have built a substantial savings buffer thanks to fiscal stimulus and forced saving by households over the last 18 months, explain the analysts.

Likely beneficiaries within retail include hardware-exposed stocks like Metcash ((MTS)), Wesfarmers ((WES)) and Beacon Lighting ((BLX)). Completions from a strong construction pipeline are expected to peak in mid-2022.

An ongoing shift in expenditure patterns is also expected by the analysts to favour the fashion/services space, which Premier Investments ((PMV)) and Accent Group ((AX1)) inhabit.

Within the REIT sector, Jarden believes stronger consumption will assist the reopening trade and the likes of Scentre Group ((SCG)) and GPT Group ((GPT)). It’s also thought e-commerce-focused Centuria Industrial REIT ((CIP)) and storage-exposed Abacus Property Group ((ABP)) are set to benefit.

Despite transactional evidence supporting book values for Scentre, GPT and Vicinity Centres ((VCX)), the analysts highlight they are trading at a significant discounts to net tangible assets.

On the flipside, Jarden expects the shift towards the above mentioned sectors may result in a moderation of household expenditure directed toward JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), Harvey Norman ((HVN)) and Nick Scali ((NCK)).

The Technology sector in November

Technology stocks underperformed the broader market in November, with the ASX technology index falling by -2.3% compared to the -0.5% decline for the ASX100.

Within the technology index, Novonix ((NVX)) jumped by 61%, Brainchip ((BRN)) 31% and EML Payments ((EML)) rose by 22%.

The worst performers were 4DS Memory ((4DS)) which collapsed by -62%, Laybuy Holdings ((LBY)) -41% and Damstra Holdings, which declined by -40%.

Given current macro trends, Credit Suisse sees less investment opportunities than in prior months.

Nonetheless, the broker points to stocks within its technology sector coverage with an Outperform rating. In order of preference those stocks are Xero ((XRO)), Audinate ((AD8)) and Infomedia ((IFM)).

Within the travel space, Credit Suisse retains a preference for Flight Centre Travel Group ((FLT)) followed by Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) and Webjet ((WEB)).

Industrial action and the great resignation

Given restrictions on industrial action in Australia, the senior economist at ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) sees no impact upon wages growth from rising September quarter disputes in Australia.

While the latest ABS data shows disputes have risen to levels not seen for almost three years, a rapid rise in disputes to exceed fifteen years highs will be needed to influence wages growth.

Moreover, ANZ points out working days lost is a more relevant measure, and the construction, manufacturing, education and health sectors are still tracking well below their five-year average on this measure. Most recent disputes have centred on the transport, postal and warehousing industry.

Nonetheless, ANZ estimates wages will accelerate to 3% year-on-year growth by the second half of 2022 as workers exercise increased bargaining power or move to better jobs.

Interestingly, ANZ points out we may already be in the early stages of a “Great Resignation”, as unpublished ABS data shows a rising number of workers are already leaving for a better job or because they wanted a change, even during the latest lockdown.

Six healthcare stocks for 2022

Wilsons bundles together six promising stocks from its Healthcare coverage that have potential catalysts in the new calendar year.

Starting with the largest by market capitalisation, the broker believes CSL ((CSL) is set to re-establish dominance in plasma during the biggest year for R&D in the company’s history.

Not only should collection dynamics continue to normalise over the next 12-18 months, the analysts also feel CSL Behring has strengthened its competitive position in the US market.

During the pandemic, subcutaneous immunoglobulin usage spread to a broader audience and changed the outlook for mix, pricing and share, according to Wilsons. The broker lifts it target price to $350 from $320 and maintains its Overweight rating.