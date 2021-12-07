South32: Heading North

Technicals | 10:29 AM

By Michael Gable

Volatility has picked up again and it is clear that the concern is not covid anymore, it is what central banks will do to interest rates and liquidity. Tech and high P/E growth stocks will remain under pressure for now and resources and banks appear to be a good safe haven. The ASX200 Index is back to retesting 7200. It is a level that everyone is watching, so if (when) it breaks, the move down will be swift.

For the moment though, it looks like the downtrend that started in August will have the odd rally along the way but the overall direction for the market over the next few months or so appears to be flat or slightly down as liquidity gets sucked out of the system. There will be money to be made in the right stocks, but it will be more of a trader's market. The "buy anything" strategy, from late last year to early this year, is clearly over.

In today's research, we have a chart on South32 ((S32)).

After breaking out in August and rallying strongly in September and October, S32 then needed to consolidate. It fell back at the end of October and then bottomed out during November. The last few days has seen it break higher and it now looks like we will get a rally here in S32. Current levels are a buying opportunity. If S32 were to fall back under the breakout line, then we would prefer to see it hold $3.50. Naturally some resistance will kick in near $4.

