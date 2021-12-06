Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 06, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 1:14 PM

ABB CCP CKF CQR ERD FPH HCW HUB NST NWL OBL PPG SMP SND TSI YOJ Z2U

SMP SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.75

Shaw and Partners rates ((SMP)) as Buy (1) -

After reviewing first-half results for Smartpay, and assessing that October trading suggests a strong outlook, Shaw and Partners lifts its target price to $1.20 from $1.15. Buy rating retained.

The analyst estimates the Australian business alone is worth more than the company’s entire valuation (the New Zealand business is estimated to be worth $0.30/share).

When taking into account covid lockdowns, the broker says operating leverage is emerging. Gross margins came in at 64.6%, 1.5% ahead of Shaw and Partners estimate of 63.1%.

This report was published on November 30, 2021.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.75 Difference: $0.45

If SMP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 46.88.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.48 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.54.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

SND SAUNDERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.93

CCZ Equities rates ((SND)) as Buy (1) -

Saunders International has secured its largest contract to date, a $165m deal with Crowley Solutions for the design and construction management of a US Defence fuel-storage facility. CCZ Equities says the risk of inflated costs is low given pricing is largely locked in.

CCZ expects 25% of project revenue in FY22, 60% in FY23 and 15% in FY24, and the broker raises EPS forecasts 10.5%, 27.3% and 14.9% respectively.

Target price rises to $1.10 from $0.95. Buy retained.

This report was published on November 22, 2021.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.93 Difference: $0.17

If SND meets the CCZ Equities target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.80 cents and EPS of 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.85.

Forecast for FY23:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.30 cents and EPS of 7.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.74.

TSI TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $1.57

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TSI)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Cannacord Genuity initiates coverage on Top Shelf International Holdings with a Buy rating and $2.51 target price.

The broker says the company is strategically well positioned in the "scale craft" category and cites a large attainable market, open to disruption by local and differentiated brands.

The broker notes the company has a proven track record of execution, more than doubled sales in FY21 to $20m, and boasts several growth levers, including: premiumisation; maturation; provenance; and a recently launched vodka brand.

The company is well positioned in the agave spirit market, which is experiencing supply constraints given the long plant maturation period.

Target price is $2.51 Current Price is $1.57 Difference: $0.94

If TSI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.24.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 19.63.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

YOJ YOJEE LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.17

CCZ Equities rates ((YOJ)) as No Rating (-1) -

CCZ Equities initiates coverage on Singapore-based logistics company Yojee. The broker notes Yogee is targeting a rollout of 126 revenue-generating hubs in 19 Australia-Pacific countries in the next three years to support expansion requests from three clients.

As clients continue to expand contracts, CCZ says Yojee is positioned to capitalise on a $43.5m addressable revenue base by FY25, implying a 158% four-year revenue compound annual growth rate. Expansion in other regions offers upside risk.

Target price is 45c. No rating provided.

This report was published on November 25, 2021.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.28

If YOJ meets the CCZ Equities target it will return approximately 165% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.29.

Forecast for FY23:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 42.50.

Z2U ZOOM2U TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.39

Shaw and Partners rates ((Z2U)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners considers Zoom2U Technologies' AGM trading update points to encouraging second-quarter progress.

Buy rating and $0.65 target price are retained, the broker having recently initiated coverage.

The Zoom2U platform recently signed Best & Less as a customer and is working on trial opportunities with large customers. Meanwhile, the Locate2u platform has signed Bing Lee as a second enterprise customer and now has more than 100 subscribers.

This report was published on November 30 , 2021.

Target price is $0.65 Current Price is $0.39 Difference: $0.26

If Z2U meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.25.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 19.50.

