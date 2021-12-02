The Short Report – 02 Dec 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:19 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending November 25, 2021.

Last week the ASX200 did very little, ahead of the November 26 omicron plunge.

We note that Flight Centre ((FLT)) and Webjet ((WEB)) saw small ticks up in shorts last week – to 12.9% from 12.7% for the former and 9.1% from 8.9% for the latter – ahead of being hit the hardest on the day omicron was revealed.

So we’ll find out next week how the shorters responded.

Otherwise all of the red and green below simply reflect stocks ticking back and forth between brackets.

The one exception is Inghams Group ((ING)), which saw its shorts fall to 5.2% from 7.8%. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     12.9
KGN   12.2
KLA    11.6
RBL    11.1

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Equity Strategy 2022: Here We Go Again

11:49 AM - Feature Stories
2
The Short Report – 02 Dec 2021

11:19 AM - Weekly Reports
3
KFC Europe Powers Collins Foods

10:28 AM - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: 2022 Looks Familiar, Though Not Quite The Same

10:00 AM - Rudi's View
5
The Overnight Report: Sentiment Turns

8:56 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Consolidation Over For Lynas Rare Earths

Nov 16 2021 - Technicals
2
Uranium Week: Australia’s Nuclear Opportunity

Nov 16 2021 - Weekly Reports
3
Is Now The Time To Join The Diamond Hunt?

Nov 14 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
The Wrap: BNPL, Banks, Steel & Are Energy Costs Impacting GDP?

Nov 05 2021 - Weekly Reports
5
SMSFundamentals: The Basics Of Portfolio Construction

Nov 03 2021 - SMSFundamentals
6
The Wrap: Dividends, Retail, BNPL & Business Travel

Nov 19 2021 - Weekly Reports