The Short Report – 02 Dec 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:19 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending November 25, 2021.

Last week the ASX200 did very little, ahead of the November 26 omicron plunge.

We note that Flight Centre ((FLT)) and Webjet ((WEB)) saw small ticks up in shorts last week – to 12.9% from 12.7% for the former and 9.1% from 8.9% for the latter – ahead of being hit the hardest on the day omicron was revealed.

So we’ll find out next week how the shorters responded.

Otherwise all of the red and green below simply reflect stocks ticking back and forth between brackets.

The one exception is Inghams Group ((ING)), which saw its shorts fall to 5.2% from 7.8%. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 12.9

KGN 12.2

KLA 11.6

RBL 11.1