Next Week At A Glance – Nov 29-Dec 3, 2021

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Tonight will see a half-hearted half session on Wall Street with only a few skeletons in attendance, while most will enjoy the four-day break.

It’s back to business on Monday, which is Cyber Monday, wrapping up the Thanksgiving week retail sales bonanza.

With Wall Street at odds with the Fed on monetary policy trajectory, next week sees November US jobs reports – private sector and non-farm payrolls.

Data for home sales, house prices, consumer confidence and factory orders are also due.

As we roll into December next week, the world will report November manufacturing and services PMIs.

December means summer in Australia, although there are many of us on the east coast still waiting for spring.

It’s a big week economically, highlighted by Wednesday’s September quarter GDP release. Given the lockdowns, economists expect around a -3.3% contraction.

Leading into the result we’ll see numbers for company profits and inventories and the current account.

Monthly data next week include building approvals, private sector credit, house prices and housing finance.

The local AGM season is not yet over, but the number drops to a trickle from next week.

There are a handful of ex-dividends, reflecting the recent run of off-cycle earnings reports.

AMP ((AMP)) will host an investor day.

CHARTS