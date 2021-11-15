Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 12-11-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday November 8 to Friday November 12, 2021

Total Upgrades: 11

Total Downgrades: 10

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 55.40%; Hold 37.97%; Sell 6.63%

For the week ending Friday November 12, there were eleven upgrades and ten downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Full year results for Orica were a beat versus consensus forecasts and as a result the company headed the table for the largest percentage upgrades to forecast earnings last week. Credit Suisse decided to lift its rating for the company to Outperform from Neutral, and noted management initiatives to improve product pricing, delivery of which should result in profit upside.

Despite ratings downgrades by Citi (Neutral from Buy) and Morgans (Hold from Add) on the basis of recent share price outperformance, both brokers were upbeat on Orica’s FY21 results and refreshed strategy to drive profitable growth.

At first glance, ratings upgrades for Xero by Ord Minnett (Hold from Lighten) and Citi (Buy from Neutral) were inconsistent with slightly disappointing first half results. However, Ord Minnett had a relatively low starting target price of $103, which has now been raised to $130, and now sees lower rates of churn and rising average revenue per user.

Meanwhile, Citi attributed weaker than anticipated core accounting growth to lockdowns. While holding only modest expectations for North America, the analyst sees new markets opening up for Xero, Nonetheless, across all brokers in the FNArena database, the company was top of the list for the largest percentage downgrades to forecast earnings last week.

Second on that list was Tyro Payments after revealing gross margin and total transaction value pressure (TTV) in the current period. Macquarie can see the TTV is rapidly recovering after lockdowns though remains cautious on the competitive environment, which will likely intensify through 2022.

Ord Minnett was similarly enthusiastic about the latest TTV figures and expects the momentum will continue to the end of 2021.

Finally, GrainCorp had a very positive week and came in second behind Orica for the largest percentage upgrade to forecast earnings. Credit Suisse suggests the company’s position as a competitive player in the east coast grain market has rarely been stronger.

This comes as FY21 results landed at the top end of the recently-upgraded guidance range. UBS attributes this to a bumper east coast winter crop and strong margins in the Processing segment, while Morgans believes the upgrade cycle is very much intact.

Total Buy recommendations take up 55.40% of the total, versus 37.97% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.63%.

Upgrade

AUSTAL LIMITED ((ASB)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/1/0

Austal has received approval to take on the lease of Marine Group Boat Works in the port of San Diego. Credit Suisse observes this is a major development for Austal, particularly given the environmental and regulatory pressures with respect to new or expanded dry docks in the area.

A dry dock in San Diego could support the awarding of contracts for Austal as a prime contractor. The broker raises FY22 and FY23 forecasts by 2% and 6%, respectively. Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target increased to $2.50 from $2.25.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Alcoa will deploy technology improvements to reduce its capital expenditure and carbon intensity. Macquarie suggests the long-term earnings outlook has improved after incorporating updated AWAC production guidance.

The broker upgrades to Outperform from Neutral because of an improved earnings outlook and the potential for cash returns in the short term. Target is raised to $2.00 from $1.90.

COLES GROUP LIMITED ((COL)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 4/2/1

Citi analysts have used a general sector update on retailing in Australia, in which they predict a slower-than-broadly-anticipated normalisation post covid and post lockdowns, to upgrade Coles to Buy from Neutral.

Earnings estimates have been lifted and this pushed up the price target to $19.60 from $18.90.

CSL LIMITED ((CSL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/4/0

Having reviewed the opportunities and risks for CSL's immunoglobulin, and notwithstanding elevated multiples, Macquarie envisages a favourable growth profile and says the balance sheet remains attractive.

Over the medium to longer term, immunoglobulin growth should be supported by increased diagnosis of conditions in which the product is used. The new plasma collection platform could also improve efficiency.

The broker upgrades to Outperform from Neutral and raises its target to $338.00 from $302.50.

ORICA LIMITED ((ORI)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/5/0

Credit Suisse reports Orica's full-year results were in-line at the underlying earnings level and slightly ahead in both earnings before tax and profit after tax.

The broker notes the company's ability to achieve price increases has been a point of debate among investors, but delivery should offer profit upside.

New strategy will focus on four customer and product verticals, and the company is confident new systems to improve transparency and reduce cross subsidies should improve product pricing.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price increases to $17.26 from $17.23.

See also ORI downgrade.

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED ((PDL)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 5/2/0

FY21 net profit was broadly in line with Ord Minnett's forecasts. Lower performance fees from JO Hambro have meant a reduction in forecasts going forward.

The broker suspects fixed cost growth will dampen near-term operating leverage while fund flows are likely to be lumpy.

Ord Minnett increases the rating to Buy from Accumulate while reducing the target to $8.50 from $8.60.

See also PDL downgrade.

QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED ((QUB)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/1/0

Qube Holdings has upgraded its FY22 earnings outlook to 'strong' growth from 'solid' growth following a first quarter performance beat on management's expectations.

Credit Suisse noted high agri, steel and container volumes drove better-than-expected logistics activity, while strong grain, steel, clinker and vehicle volumes offset covid impacts in port and bulk activity.

Given recent weak share price performance, the rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price of $3.55 is retained.

SHAVER SHOP GROUP LIMITED ((SSG)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/0/0

A surge in trading following the re-opening of retail stores in NSW and Victoria is expected to result in increased earnings and Ord Minnett upgrades to Accumulate from Hold.

Shaver Shop provided a trading update which indicated sales in the year to date eased -0.9%, which the broker considers is quite modest given the widespread closures. Online sales increased 58.6% over the same period and currently represent 50.2% of total sales.

Target is raised to $1.25 from $1.20.

UNITI GROUP LIMITED ((UWL)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/1/0

Ord Minnett expects Uniti Group will be a beneficiary of the current environment for greenfield property development. While private dwelling approvals have returned to some level of normality recently, new approvals are still elevated compared with longer-term averages.

The broker expects strong growth in the future construction work as developers plan for larger populations in greenfield areas. The broker expects wholesale revenue will be 50% of group revenues in FY22 and upgrades to Accumulate from Hold.

The broker also envisages the buyback program will be an efficient allocation of capital in the context of options for growth in adjacent markets as well as M&A. Target is $4.21.