The Goodman Group Good News Story Continues

Australia | 3:17 PM

Goodman Group has already upgraded the earnings outlook for FY22, thriving on the demand for logistics space created by the pandemic and stepping up the acquisition of industrial assets

-Rental growth driven by retailer demand for logistics in the wake of the pandemic

-Brokers confident growth of 10% or more per annum can be achieved over the next few years

-Goodman Group able to evaluate returns potential versus low initial yields



By Eva Brocklehurst

Goodman Group ((GMG)) is a hive of activity, across developments and asset management. Guidance has been upgraded to growth in earnings of more than 15%, ahead of expectations and despite delaying the recognition of $200m in development profits.

Credit Suisse believed it was always a matter of time until an upgrade occurred, given the conservatism embedded in prior guidance. Hence, with buoyant development margins, asset values and rents, the actual FY22 result could yield further surprises to the upside.

Morgan Stanley was actually surprised the upgrade occurred so soon after the FY21 results, which suggests the business is around 12 months ahead of the market in terms of its asset management trajectory.

Rental growth has been strong, driven by retailer demand for logistics driving up the value of these assets. There is the added benefit of enviable locations, the broker ascertains, resulting in rental growth that is more than around 2x reported income growth.

The company has found major retailers in the US have been overwhelmed during the pandemic from what can be achieved from stores in terms of online fulfillment. Those retailers have stepped up their commitments to logistics facilities. This has had a flow-on effect globally.

The $200m unrecognised profit that is available for FY22 provides Morgan Stanley with increased confidence the company has the means to ensure earnings growth can be maintained at least through to FY25.