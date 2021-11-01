Will Shortages Limit Upside For ResMed?

Australia | 12:26 PM

Some market share is likely to stick with ResMed as Philips struggles to replace its recalled device. Yet will supply chain constraints limit the benefit?

-Supply chain constraints expected to be apparent in second & third quarters

-ResMed contemplating freight surcharge to offset higher costs

-Some market share likely to stick even as Philips returns to the device market



By Eva Brocklehurst

Despite the advantage the Philips recall may present, there are supply constraints over the short term that could restrict growth for ResMed ((RMD)). Or is the company simply being conservative with guidance?

Guidance for FY22 is unchanged, at US$300-350m in incremental revenue from the recall, which reflects an expectation for component shortages before the situation eases in the fourth quarter. Jarden believes this must be a conservative estimate, as it implies declines in device sales over the next two quarters, if a surge in fourth-quarter sales will be forthcoming as constraints are lifted.

Moreover, supply chain constraints were not so obvious in the first quarter but management is signalling this will become apparent in the second and third quarters. Importantly, Jarden points out management has not noted any substantial increase in the pricing of chips.

ResMed estimates US$80-90m in incremental revenue related to the Philips recall was generated in the first quarter. Management asserts fewer patient set-ups occurred because of the recall and this reduced overall mask sales, in the US. Jarden suspects the recall may have meant some patients were without a device and unable to stay on therapy.

Management has also pointed out that patient volume should improve particularly in facility-based settings. Total devices revenue rose 31% in the quarter amid a recovery in new patients and increased demand from the Philips recall and the launch of AirSense 11.

Globally AirSense 11 and AirSense 10 being sold in parallel to meet increased demand as a result of the recall. Macquarie notes new patient diagnoses ranged from 75% to more than 100% of pre-pandemic levels depending on the geography. This was assisted by the roll-out of vaccines.

The company recorded US$4m in ventilator sales in the first quarter and expects minimal revenue from pandemic-related demand going forward. Inventory increased, which Jarden believes is a positive sign as ResMed attempts to meet demand for devices.

Freight disruption is an issue the broker expects will correct. ResMed is contemplating a surcharge to help offset the freight cost, and notes smaller competitors have already moved in this direction.

Morgans concludes, despite margin pressures and supply constraints limiting gains from the recall, the underlying fundamentals are improving and this underpins a strong outlook.

Supply Chain

Despite the opportunity presented by the recall of the Philips product, management has still warned that supply chain issues will constrain sales growth. Yet Morgan Stanley considers the pressures on the supply chain are not enough to impact the outlook substantially.

That said, the broker acknowledges, with no guidance, gross margins are likely to be soft. Gross margins of 57.2% were below most expectations as higher costs were incurred.