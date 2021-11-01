Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 29-10-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday October 25 to Friday October 29, 2021

Total Upgrades: 17

Total Downgrades: 5

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 55.28%; Hold 38.21%; Sell 6.51%

For the week ending Friday October 29, there were seventeen upgrades and five downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

During the week there were three ratings upgrades for Reece by separate brokers, while there were two upgrades apiece for Reliance Worldwide Corp and SmartGroup Corp.

Morgans (Upgrade to Hold from Reduce) assessed the first quarter performance of Reece’s US business was much better than expected and the A&NZ business was less impacted by lockdowns than estimated. Ord Minnett (upgrade to Buy from Lighten) agreed and assessed robust growth over the past quarter for both A&NZ and the US. Despite a full valuation, Macquarie (Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform) feels the share price has de-rated sufficiently to suggest it should stabilise from here.

Regarding Reliance Worldwide, Macquarie (upgrade to Outperform from Neutral) assessed trading was solid over the first quarter and the acquisition of the EZ-FLO business adds diversity. Meanwhile, recent market checks suggest to UBS (upgrade to Buy from Neutral) renovations in the US will be robust for the next year.

Last week SmartGroup Corp rejected an amended takeover offer. Despite this, Morgans upgraded its rating to Add from Hold to reflect resilient earnings in the face of lockdowns and expected incremental growth in FY22. Credit Suisse also upgraded (to Outperform from Neutral) and expects a good EPS recovery, with a potential boost from the company's uplift program by FY24.

There were no material changes to forecast target prices last week.

In terms of changes to forecast earnings, Coronado Global Resources received the largest percentage upgrade. Morgans says the investment case for the company is best illustrated by an approaching net-cash position, just months after two recapitalisations. This has been achieved with the help of buoyant metallurgical coal prices and the recent sale of the Amonate asset for US$30m, points out Macquarie.

Karoon Energy had the next largest percentage upgrade to earnings, after September quarter production exceeded Macquarie's forecast by 9%. Strong cash flows at current spot prices and outperformance from the Buana oil field in Brazil are thought to position the company well for growth investment in 2022.

Orocobre was next after management upgraded price and volume guidance for the Mount Cattlin mine in WA for 2021. Incorporating updated pricing and guidance means a 7% and 3% lift to Macquarie's FY22 and FY23 forecasts.

Meanwhile, Morgans felt the trading update from Superloop engenders greater confidence in accelerating organic growth. Management will be making a further investment in the consumer side of the recently acquired Exetel business, which Ord Minnett hopes will add momentum to the company’s consumer broadband segment in Australia.

On the flipside, Mineral Resources appeared atop the table for the largest percentage decrease in forecast earnings last week. This came as September-quarter production was weaker than Ord Minnett expected, and the achieved iron-ore price of US$78/t was just 48% of the benchmark. Morgan Stanley also remains concerned about the heavy capital expenditure on low-grade ore projects.

Next on the table was 29Metals. As explained in last week’s article, the September quarter featured weak production at Golden Grove, offsetting a better result at Capricorn Copper. Nonetheless, Credit Suisse rates the company as the best value copper play on the ASX.

Earnings forecasts were also down for Western Areas, as September quarter nickel production came in -5% below Macquarie's forecast and costs were 24% higher. The latter is due to tight labour markets and high shipping rates.

Finally, Afterpay had a material fall in earnings forecasts by brokers after the final report from the RBA on Payments Regulation concluded that it would be in the public interest if the "no surcharge" rules of the BNPL sector are prohibited.

Given the company’s reliance on high merchant fees to fund its economics, UBS believes this is a large negative development. Moreover, completion risk may now surround the proposed acquisition by Square.

Total Buy recommendations take up 55.28 % of the total, versus 38.21% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.51%.

Upgrade

A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED ((A2M)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/2/1

Credit Suisse upgrades the a2 Milk Company to Neutral from Underperform to reflect rising English Label sales and more ambitious market-share targets for China.

Still the total market is declining, risk remains with the company's ambitions in China (from a reduction in newborns and government regulation), and the company has a long road to hoe, although much of this is priced in, says the broker.

EPS forecasts fall roughly -3% in FY22 and rise 3% and 12% in FY23 and FY24.

Target price rises to $5.75 from $5.50.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED ((ANZ)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 2/4/0

Citi upgrades its rating for ANZ Bank to Neutral from Sell and raises its target to $29.25 from $28 following FY21 results. The analyst likes the improved revenue outlook and sees strong leverage to a steepening yield curve. Institutional volume growth has also resumed.

The analyst upgrades cash earnings forecasts by circa 15%. Half of this is attributable to lower bad debts and the balance from improved core earnings.

CAMPLIFY HOLDINGS LIMITED ((CHL)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Morgans raises its target price to $5 from $4.20 and upgrades its rating to Add from Hold for Camplify Holdings after after an agreement was struck to buy Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER for -$7.4m, in an all-scrip transaction from Tourism Holdings.

The analyst notes the transaction sets up the company to be the dominant peer-to-peer (P2P) RV platform in A&NZ. A strategic relationship with Tourism Holdings is also thought to confer additional marketing and revenue benefits.

DELOREAN CORPORATION LIMITED ((DEL)) Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Morgans thinks Delorean Corp may be well positioned to capture a slice of the potentially large market for biomethane in Australia, following an announcement with Brickworks ((BKW)). The rating is lifted to Speculative Buy from Hold.

A memorandum of understanding has been entered into, in an attempt to alleviate Brickworks gas consumption and carbon footprint. The broker feels this presents a sizeable growth opportunity and raises its target price to $0.275 from $0.20.

JB HI-FI LIMITED ((JBH)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/2/1

The JB Hi-Fi business and The Good Guys business were hit by 55% of stores closed over the September quarter but improving sales trends have been evident since the Ausgust update, Macquarie notes. The NZ business remains weak.

But lockdowns have simply held up demand so the broker expects a big surge into Christmas, albeit with a caveat of possible supply chain issues. Looking further out, uncertainty hangs over electronics demand in a vaccinated world.

Macquarie nevertheless upgrades to Outperform from Hold. Target unchanged at $52.50.

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED ((MQG)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Citi upgrades to Neutral from Sell and raises the target to $200 from $153. The broker has also upgraded earnings forecasts by 8-10% out to FY24, to reflect a combination of lower FX assumptions and higher commodity revenue.

The broker expects the continued volatility in energy markets will benefit the commodities division. First half results are due on October 29.