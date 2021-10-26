Goodman Group: Momentum Strong

Technicals | 10:54 AM

By Michael Gable

Share markets continue to remain remarkably resilient and price action is telling us that they should continue to grind higher from here. The S&P 500 Index has hit an all-time high and we may therefore see a few days of consolidation. However, it looks set to continue this remarkable run of "buy the dip". In today's research, we have some charting commentary on a REIT which looks attractive here – Goodman Group ((GMG)).

Market consensus is that inflation is out of control and interest rates are going up sooner than expected. Despite this, REITs, which do not like rising yields, are being bought. The consensus view of rising rates is very one-sided, in our opinion. That provides an opportunity to profit if the consensus is wrong, and REITs are already starting to display that sort of contrarian price action.

Goodman Group fell under the $22 support level in September, but it managed to find some new support near $21. The move higher from mid-October looked particularly bullish and the last few days has seen it get back above $22.

Momentum looks strong here for Goodman Group and it is likely to continue its uptrend. Now that it has also breached the downtrend line that was in place since August, we now have even more confidence that it can head higher and current levels still represent a good buying opportunity.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

