Banks in Oz: Margins, Buybacks And Bond Yields

Australia | 11:49 AM

Low interest margins and higher costs have dogged the banks so will the upcoming reporting season throw up any positive surprises?

-Better outlook for the banks embedded in rising bond yields

-Yet beating expectations in the upcoming reporting season may be difficult

-Impairments expected to normalise in current half year

By Eva Brocklehurst

Updates from the banks in Australia have been soberly interpreted over recent months amid the potential for lower interest margins and higher costs. The market appears to be accepting lower margins both now and in the near future, as well as higher costs over FY21.

Margins and expenses are expected to be the focus in the upcoming reporting period, and Macquarie continues to envisage a risk for pre-provision earnings to be skewed to the downside. While offsets to margin headwinds are scarce, the broker observes the impact of lower interest rates is diminishing as bond yields have risen across the 3-7-year curve over the past month.

This should provide some support for bank margins by FY23. On the expenses side, Macquarie expects short term disappointment and a better performance longer term, finding limited appeal in the sector currently but recognising the benefits from rising bond yields.

Morgans suspects subdued markets income, stemming from low volatility in currency and interest rates could be somewhat offset by M&A activity such as loan syndications and debt capital markets.

The broker assesses the pressures from low interest rates are easing amid rising swap rates, which has resulted in recent re-pricing of fixed rate loans. This is broadly neutral to margins at this stage but there is scope for re-pricing of fixed-rate mortgages if swap rates continue to rise.

Low-cost customer deposit growth is expected to stay strong relative to credit growth and this should have a positive effect on margins.

On the housing front, Morgans notes system home loan growth has been running at around 7.2% per annum and, while the recent tightening of macro prudential requirements by APRA (Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority) may temper the acceleration of home loan growth, it is unlikely to be enough to take this below 7.0%.

JPMorgan forecasts flat to negative underlying revenue growth amid subdued markets income. Net interest margins should be solid for the majors in the September quarter, with the broker noting system loan growth has rebounded strongly and recent increases in swap rates suggest the outlook is a little better.

That said, JPMorgan expects underlying net interest margins will be down on average by around -2 basis points half on half, with National Australia Bank ((NAB)) projected to be outperforming the others. The broker factors in margin pressure from markets income and higher liquidity.

Yet a pick up in credit growth for the major banks is expected in this current half-year, as housing growth has been particularly strong in Australasia and non-housing credit has stabilised.