The Monday Report – 25 October 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:04 AM

By Greg Peel

Stalemate

The ASX200 banged around in a 40-point range on Friday morning before stalling, at what would roughly be its closing price, at 1.30pm after no one in Melbourne came back from lunch.

One of the two big news items of the day was Melbourne’s reopening. It was nevertheless well flagged and Sydney had already stolen the thunder.

The other news was that after scratching around beneath the couch and checking jacket pockets, Evergrande managed to make the US$83.5m bond payment due on Saturday to avoid default. Another payment is due this Friday.

Evergrande also announced it had recommenced work on eleven projects. Sounds promising, on both fronts, except that there are a lot more payments due ahead on the company’s US$300bn of debt and it is unclear just how many of some 1300 of the company’s projects are currently halted.

Energy (-2.2%) and materials (-1.2%) were nonetheless the standout worst performers on the day after commodity prices dropped in unison on the Thursday night after Evergrande had failed to find a buyer for either the half of its property business up for sale or even its Hong Kong headquarters, suggesting it was unlikely the company would be able to make the payment it did manage to make.

There was little respite among commodity prices on Friday night, however. Oil and iron ore saw rebounds but all base metals fell once more, in particular copper and aluminium. Thermal coal prices also continued their drop from the heavens, which is related to government intervention, not the property market.

With the banks having the day off it was up to the consumer sectors and healthcare to balance resource sector losses, with some help from REITs.

Among individual stocks, miners unsurprisingly made up four of the bottom five spots, led out by Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)), which fell -8.1% on covid-related problems in Malaysia. Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)) was the odd one out, although it does haul coal, but it fell -6.2% after announcing a takeover bid.

The winners were otherwise a mixed bag, topped by a 4.0% gain for virus-tester Healius ((HLS)). Still plenty of demand there.

The Aussie ten-year bond yield continued to rise, up 3 points to 1.81%, further widening the gap to the US which closed at 1.64% on Friday night and thus further supporting strength in the Aussie dollar.

Yet if market participants decided to give it away on Friday afternoon they were back ready to have a go by Saturday morning. The S&P500 closed down -0.1% but our futures are up 30 points this morning.