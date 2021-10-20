The Overnight Report: So Far, So Good

Daily Market Reports | 9:16 AM

This story features BHP GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BHP

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7383.00 + 41.00 0.56% S&P ASX 200 7374.90 – 6.20 – 0.08% S&P500 4519.63 + 33.17 0.74% Nasdaq Comp 15129.09 + 107.28 0.71% DJIA 35457.31 + 198.70 0.56% S&P500 VIX 15.70 – 0.61 – 3.74% US 10-year yield 1.64 + 0.05 3.22% USD Index 93.77 – 0.20 – 0.21% FTSE100 7217.53 + 13.70 0.19% DAX30 15515.83 + 41.36 0.27%

By Greg Peel

No Idea

The futures suggested down -20 points yesterday morning but the ASX200 was up 25 points by 11am. It failed to gain any traction, and at 3pm gave up.

While a close of -6 points in itself points to an indecisive market, more notable was that just about everything that went up/down on Monday went down/up yesterday.

On Monday, materials rose 1.0%, energy 0.8% and the banks 0.9% while property fell -1.1%, healthcare -1.0% and technology -1.2%. Yesterday, materials fell -1.4%, energy -0.7% and the banks -0.2% while property rose 1.1%, healthcare 0.8% and technology 1.6%.

There were some fundamental drivers yesterday nonetheless.

BHP Group’s ((BHP)) quarterly report underwhelmed, Aussie bond yields stopped rising, Cochlear ((COH)) left guidance unchanged at its AGM and the BNPL players enjoyed broker upgrades (although not from FNArena database brokers, who are polarised).

The RBA minutes, bearing in mind the meeting pre-dates recent global inflation/policy movements, struck a dovish tone:

“Overall, there were few indications from disaggregated wages data or from the Bank's liaison program to suggest that aggregate wages growth was likely to accelerate sharply in the period ahead.”

However, ANZ Bank economists point out the April 2024 government bond yield rose to 0.14% on the back of the NZ CPI number. This is the next “three-year” bond which in theory the RBA should be capping at 0.10% through purchases, in line with its QE policy, so it remains to be seen whether or not it will do so.

“To not do so,” says ANZ, “would be interpreted as a signal that the forward guidance on when the cash rate might move has changed”.

In that context, Goldman Sachs is predicting house price will rise another 22% in 2022, before peaking and eventually easing in 2024. But if the market is right about its RBA rate hike pricing – suggesting the first hike in late 2022 or early 2023 (RBA still on 2024) – then this would spark a -13% house price pullback over 2023-24 and knock -1.5% percentage points off the GDP, Goldman estimates.

The dovish tone to the RBA minutes helped the Aussie to drop, down -0.5% this morning despite a -0.2% fall in the US dollar.

The stock market may possibly be less indecisive today, with the S&P500 up 0.7%. Our futures are up 0.6% this morning, or 41 points.

Playing to Script

History suggests that on average, September is the weakest month on Wall Street and weakness flows into October, before a bottom is found ahead of a rally into year end. History doesn’t always repeat, but for the 2021 year to date, it sure rhymes.

After five straight up-days the S&P500 is now around -1% shy of its August all-time high. For those five days, we can mostly point to earnings results as the driver.

The banks kicked things off last week but of all S&P companies reporting to date, 66% have beaten on both earnings and revenues, according to Bank of America, well above the 47% average.

Last night, solid results from Dow components Travelers and Johnson & Johnson drove the mood. Proctor & Gamble, on the other hand, dropped on a miss blamed on supply chain issues, which is the primary concern for this season.

But otherwise, so far so good.

Netflix reported after the bell, beating on earnings but only matching forecasts for all-important subscriber growth numbers, both for the quarter and December quarter guidance. Not good enough. Netflix is down -1% as I write.

An interesting factoid, somehow calculated by Netflix:

If one takes all the armchair activities of video streaming services, FTA/cable television, social media engagement and reading a book, Netflix – the biggest in streaming subs by a margin – has only 6% of that overall market. Hence the company points to the potential of remaining TAM, or total addressable market.

The way Australians bang on about Netflix you’d think we all have it already.

In other news, a funny thing happened last night. The US ten-year rose 5 basis points to 1.64% and Wall Street didn’t blink. Gains among the three major indices were relatively uniform. As there was no new bit of US data to spur the move, one can only assume it was a delayed reaction to Monday’s NZ inflation news and hawkishness from the Bank of England.

In another delayed reaction, Apple rose 1.5% last night after investors assessed and finally responded to the launch of the new range of Mac Books and Air Pods on Monday night. The salient point is not whatever new whizz-bangery the new Macs contain, but the fact they are the first to be driven by Apple’s own in-house chips.

In the current climate of a global chip shortage, that’s significant. A 1.5% gain for America’s largest company is also significant. And Apple is in all three indices, supporting those uniform gains last night.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1769.30 + 5.00 0.28% Silver (oz) 23.66 + 0.49 2.11% Copper (lb) 4.76 + 0.00 0.04% Aluminium (lb) 1.42 – 0.02 – 1.58% Lead (lb) 1.10 + 0.01 0.62% Nickel (lb) 9.17 + 0.04 0.44% Zinc (lb) 1.65 – 0.06 – 3.30% West Texas Crude 82.83 + 0.50 0.61% Brent Crude 84.99 + 0.83 0.99% Iron Ore (t) 123.50 – 0.65 – 0.52%

Some give-back in zinc is not surprising after around a 10% jump over two sessions.

The oils just keep on keeping on. When does OPEC break?

The Aussie is down -0.5% at US$0.7374.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 41 points or 0.6%.

Stand by for inflation data out of both the UK and eurozone tonight.

The Fed releases its Beige Book.

Another solid round ahead locally of AGMs and quarterly reports.

Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)) hosts an investor day.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALL Aristocrat Leisure Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie ALX Atlas Arteria Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans APA APA Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans ARB ARB Corp Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi AWC Alumina Ltd Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse BSL BlueScope Steel Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley CNU Chorus Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS EVN Evolution Mining Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse GPT GPT Group Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse HMC HomeCo Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett IAG Insurance Australia Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS IGO IGO Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse MHJ Michael Hill Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi SXY Senex Energy Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett TCL Transurban Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans WAF West African Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie WPL Woodside Petroleum Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms