Next Week At A Glance – 11-15 Oct 2021

By Greg Peel

After we get past tonight’s September jobs number, Wall Street faces another cliff-hanger next week with the release of September CPI data on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday. Although it is unlikely the Fed will change its course whatever the results.

We might find out more when the minutes of the last Fed meeting are released on Wednesday.

Another important US release will be that of retail sales on Friday, along with consumer sentiment.

China also releases inflation data next week, as well as September trade.

Locally we’ll see NAB’s September business confidence survey and Westpac’s October consumer confidence survey, ahead of September jobs numbers on Thursday.

The ex-dividend season is now in its final death throes, to be replaced by a ramp-up in AGMs next week and the beginning of the quarterly reporting season.

AGMs of note next week include those of CSL ((CSL)), Telstra ((TLS)) and Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)).

Bank of Queensland reports FY21 earnings on Wednesday.

