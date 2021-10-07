The Short Report – 07 Oct 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:18 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending September 30, 2021.

Last week saw Wall Street throw a taper tantrum of sorts, before a dummy was quickly shoved in and order was restored ahead of this week’s volatility. The ASX200 has been obediently following along.

Whatever was the reason behind Ansarada Group ((AND)) making a shock debut onto the 5%-plus shorted table the week before, at 13.4%, it matters not now, as the stock disappeared last week.

And while there is every reason to believe shorts in AGL Energy ((AGL)), which the week before sat at 7.1%, were a “naked” short ahead of the company’s attempts to spin off its legacy coal-fired business, AGL also did a disappearing act last week.

This probably implies there was position on the other side of that short – long another stock or an options position for example – and the trade has now been closed out.

Otherwise, nothing else moved or shook last week in Short Land.

We might note, nonetheless, shorts in a2 Milk ((A2M)) dropped to 5.8% from 6.3% last week. Unfortunate timing perhaps, given a2 fell -7.7% yesterday on news of a shareholder class action.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     10.2

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Equity Strategy: Awkward Adolescence

12:03 PM - Feature Stories
2
The Short Report – 07 Oct 2021

11:18 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Confidence In Baby Bunting Grows

10:30 AM - Small Caps
4
No Signs Of Mortgage Stress – Yet

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Back From The Dead

9:11 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Qantas: Just Watch For Now

Oct 05 2021 - Technicals
2
Rudi’s View: Telstra, Iress, NextDC And That Grand Delusion

Sep 23 2021 - Rudi's View
3
Lithium Market Losing Track Of Fundamentals?

Sep 13 2021 - Commodities
4
Uranium Week: Term Contract Prices Soar

Oct 05 2021 - Weekly Reports
5
The Wrap: Artificial Intelligence, Construction Industry, Rising Bond Yield Winners & Small Cap Ideas

Oct 01 2021 - Weekly Reports
6
Confidence In Telstra Gathers Momentum

Sep 20 2021 - Australia