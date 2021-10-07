The Short Report – 07 Oct 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:18 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending September 30, 2021.

Last week saw Wall Street throw a taper tantrum of sorts, before a dummy was quickly shoved in and order was restored ahead of this week’s volatility. The ASX200 has been obediently following along.

Whatever was the reason behind Ansarada Group ((AND)) making a shock debut onto the 5%-plus shorted table the week before, at 13.4%, it matters not now, as the stock disappeared last week.

And while there is every reason to believe shorts in AGL Energy ((AGL)), which the week before sat at 7.1%, were a “naked” short ahead of the company’s attempts to spin off its legacy coal-fired business, AGL also did a disappearing act last week.

This probably implies there was position on the other side of that short – long another stock or an options position for example – and the trade has now been closed out.

Otherwise, nothing else moved or shook last week in Short Land.

We might note, nonetheless, shorts in a2 Milk ((A2M)) dropped to 5.8% from 6.3% last week. Unfortunate timing perhaps, given a2 fell -7.7% yesterday on news of a shareholder class action.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 10.2