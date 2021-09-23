The Short Report – 23 Sep 2021

Weekly Reports | Sep 23 2021

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending September 16, 2021.

Last week opened with the ASX200 tracing a choppy path back from the volatile impact of ex-dividends the week before, particularly those of the iron ore miners, before a Wall Street pullback and the Evergrande affair hit the market.

As is evident in the table below, there was again very little movement in short positions.

Karoon Gas ((KAR)) popped up into the 5%-plus shorted table ahead of its earnings result this week.

Some short-covering was evident on Piedmont Lithium ((PLL)) as all lithium miners took off last week.

The longer the lockdowns continue, the fewer the number of cars on the road, the fewer the number of bingles, which is not healthy for (troubled) smash repairer AMA Group ((AMA)).

We might also note it’s been a successful period, assuming deft timing, for shorters of BHP Group ((BHP)), which is still hanging around at the bottom of the table.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 11.0