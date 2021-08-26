The Short Report – 26 Aug 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:16 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending August 19, 2021.

Last week saw the ASX200 drop -2.5% on concerns over delta, Chinese slowing and Fed tapering. The index has since tried to graft slowly back, but is down again as I write.

Last week was the first in which the August result season began to have a noticeable impact at the micro level.

In last week’s Report I highlighted Redbubble’s ((RBL)) appearance at the bottom of the short table on 5.5%. At the time of writing that Report, Redbubble had just reported earnings, and the stock was down -11%.

I was thus confused to find that by the end of the day, the stock was up 19%. And soared again the following day, for a net 40% gain post-result. It has bounced around daily since, but is not far off that peak level today.

The surge was not about short-covering. Last week Redbubble shorts rose to 6.7%. I have noted prior Redbubble is trading as if it were a “meme” stock. Perhaps it is.

Speaking of short covering, up to today Flight Centre ((FLT)) has rallied 23% this week and Webjet ((WEB)) 19%. All because the prime minister told the states they must abide by the “national plan”, to which they all agreed, with fingers crossed behind their backs. This implies we’ll all be able to fly interstate for Christmas.

Hence the travel agent rebound. Last week Webjet shorts moved up to 11.6% from 11.0%, and Flight Centre to 11.6% from 9.9%. We’ll need to wait for next week’s ASIC data to assess to what extent this week’s rallies have been driven by short-covering.

Flight Centre reported this morning, and is up 3% as I write.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 11.6

FLT 11.6