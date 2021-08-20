FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2021

Australia | 3:39 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ART)) - Airtasker
  • ((ASX)) - ASX
  • ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
  • ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
  • ((CDP)) - Carindale Property Trust
  • ((CDA)) - Codan
  • ((DTL)) - Data#3
  • ((EQT)) - EQT Holdings
  • ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
  • ((HDN)) - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
  • ((HT1)) - HT&E
  • ((HUM)) - Humm Group
  • ((IPH)) - IPH
  • ((IRE)) - Iress
  • ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
  • ((NCM)) - Newcrest Mining
  • ((NWH)) - NRW Holdings
  • ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
  • ((ORA)) - Orora
  • ((OTW)) - Over The Wire
  • ((PPT)) - Perpetual
  • ((RBL)) - Redbubble
  • ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
  • ((SXY)) - Senex Energy
  • ((S32)) - South32

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2021

3:39 PM - Australia
2
Material Matters: Iron Ore, Oil & Lithium

3:31 PM - Commodities
3
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 August 2021

11:48 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Next Week At A Glance – 23-27 Aug 2021

10:49 AM - Weekly Reports
5
ESG Focus: Social And Sustainability Bonds

10:00 AM - ESG Focus

Most Popular

1
Who Are The Next ASX Fintech Dazzlers?

Aug 16 2021 - Weekly Reports
2
Flying High – Medicinal Marijuana In Australia

Jul 26 2021 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Uranium Company Updates 

Aug 03 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Hopes For Additional Uranium Demand

Jul 27 2021 - Weekly Reports
5
July In Review: ASX Rises While China Plummets

Aug 05 2021 - Australia
6
Rudi’s View: August Bonanza, But What’s Next?

Aug 05 2021 - Rudi's View