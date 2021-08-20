FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2021

Australia | 3:39 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ART)) - Airtasker
- ((ASX)) - ASX
- ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
- ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
- ((CDP)) - Carindale Property Trust
- ((CDA)) - Codan
- ((DTL)) - Data#3
- ((EQT)) - EQT Holdings
- ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
- ((HDN)) - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
- ((HT1)) - HT&E
- ((HUM)) - Humm Group
- ((IPH)) - IPH
- ((IRE)) - Iress
- ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
- ((NCM)) - Newcrest Mining
- ((NWH)) - NRW Holdings
- ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
- ((ORA)) - Orora
- ((OTW)) - Over The Wire
- ((PPT)) - Perpetual
- ((RBL)) - Redbubble
- ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
- ((SXY)) - Senex Energy
- ((S32)) - South32
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE