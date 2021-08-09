Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 09, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APE AT1 BGA CCX CIA CQR CUV (2) DDH FBU FDV FMG GOR HAS HPG IKE IMR (2) IPD IRE JHG (2) MAD MMM MQG NST NTO OBL OLL OML OZL PBH PLY QUB REH RRL SDV SES SFR SHV SLR STG TSI UWL

CIA CHAMPION IRON LIMITED

Iron Ore - Overnight Price: $6.67

Goldman Sachs rates ((CIA)) as Buy (1) -

Driven by a record achieved iron ore price of US$226/dmt (FOB) and a strong operating performance from Bloom Lake in a quarter with scheduled maintenance, Champion Iron reported record earnings of C$406m for the June quarter, well ahead of Goldman Sachs C$365m estimates.

All-in sustaining costs were C$73/t (US$59/t), up 12%, with absolute sustaining capex increasing slightly to C$17m.

The broker has revised FY22-FY24 earnings per share estimates up 13%, 3%, and 1% on the stronger first-quarter result.

The Buy rating is unchanged, and the target price increases 6% to $8.90.

The report was issued July 29, 2021.

Target price is $8.90 Current Price is $6.67 Difference: $2.23

If CIA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 157.04 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.25.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 52.35 cents and EPS of 130.86 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.10.

This company reports in CAD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CQR CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.79

JP Morgan rates ((CQR)) as Neutral (3) -

JP Morgan lowers forecasts by just under -2%, yet still forecasts 5.7% and 5.0% funds from operations (FFO) growth in FY22 and FY23. The minor changes results in a fall in the broker's target price to $4.10 from $4.20.

JP Morgan retains its Neutral rating.

This report was published on July 28, 2021.

Target price is $4.10 Current Price is $3.79 Difference: $0.31

If CQR meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.72, suggesting downside of -1.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 23.40 cents and EPS of 27.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.0, implying annual growth of 185.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 25.70 cents and EPS of 28.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.9, implying annual growth of 3.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 24.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CUV CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $26.72

Moelis rates ((CUV)) as Hold (3) -

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals reported $14.9m in cash receipts in fourth quarter FY21, up 43% on the previous period, bringing FY21 cash receipts to $38.7m, up 32% on the previous period.

Given payment terms in the US are substantially longer than the EU (averaging ~90 days), Moelis expect reported revenue to be $4-6m ahead of the cash receipts numbers.

Despite revenue downgrades in the EU and the US, the broker's FY21-22 earnings per share upgrades reflect lower costs due to covid delays associated with R&D.

Hold rating and target price of $32.50 are both unchanged.

This report was published on July 31, 2021.

Target price is $32.50 Current Price is $26.72 Difference: $5.78

If CUV meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.30 cents and EPS of 42.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 63.17.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.30 cents and EPS of 30.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 86.75.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((CUV)) as Market Weight (3) -

Highlights of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals fourth quarter FY21 update included total cash receipts for the quarter of $14.9m, with second-half FY21 cash receipts up 24% on first-half FY21 reflecting both growth and the consistent seasonal skew to SCENESSE revenues.

There is no change to Wilsons forecasts at this time, however, the broker is mindful that further disclosure at the FY21 result next month may highlight upside to existing revenue and opex assumptions.

Market weight rating is retained, and the target price is $29.82.

This report was published on July 30, 2021.

Target price is $29.82 Current Price is $26.72 Difference: $3.1

If CUV meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 34.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 78.59.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.70 cents and EPS of 52.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.19.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DDH DDH1 LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $1.18

Canaccord Genuity rates ((DDH)) as Buy (1) -

DDH1's latest update suggests the company has beat FY21 underlying earnings forecast by 8%, leading Canaccord Genuity to increase earnings per share estimates for FY21 and FY22 by 16% and 18% respectively.

The broker notes the strong result appears to be driven by higher-than-expected rig utilisation, strong operating margins and a $2.3m training incentive. The broker expects further utilisation increase to drive 18% earnings growth in FY22.

It is the broker's view that DDH1's stock is attractively valued compared to most domestic peers. The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $1.48 from $1.32.

This report was published on July 23, 2021.

Target price is $1.48 Current Price is $1.18 Difference: $0.3

If DDH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.40 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.73.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.50 cents and EPS of 11.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.17.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources