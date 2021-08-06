FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-08-2021

Australia | Aug 06 2021

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((LEP)) - ALE Property
  • ((BWP)) - BWP Trust
  • ((CIP)) - Centuria Industrial REIT
  • ((COF)) - Centuria Office REIT
  • ((CCP)) - Credit Corp
  • ((GUD)) - G.U.D. Holdings
  • ((GMA)) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia
  • ((JHG)) - Janus Henderson
  • ((NCK)) - Nick Scali
  • ((URW)) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-08-2021

Aug 06 2021 - Australia
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 August 2021

Aug 06 2021 - Weekly Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 Aug 2021

Aug 06 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Acquisitions The Way Forward For BWP Trust

Aug 06 2021 - Australia
5
The Wrap: Vaccinations, Oz Banks, Consumption

Aug 06 2021 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Wesfarmers: Buy The Dip

Jul 20 2021 - Technicals
2
Flying High – Medicinal Marijuana In Australia

Jul 26 2021 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Approval For Uranium Investment Fund

Jul 13 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
ESG Focus: How To Invest In The Energy Transition

Jul 08 2021 - ESG Focus
5
Uranium Week: Hopes For Additional Uranium Demand

Jul 27 2021 - Weekly Reports
6
What’s Next For BHP Group After Iron Ore Falls?

Jul 21 2021 - Australia