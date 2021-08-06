FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-08-2021

Australia | Aug 06 2021
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((LEP)) - ALE Property
- ((BWP)) - BWP Trust
- ((CIP)) - Centuria Industrial REIT
- ((COF)) - Centuria Office REIT
- ((CCP)) - Credit Corp
- ((GUD)) - G.U.D. Holdings
- ((GMA)) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia
- ((JHG)) - Janus Henderson
- ((NCK)) - Nick Scali
- ((URW)) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
