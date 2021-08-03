CBA: On Track For New Highs

Technicals | 10:30 AM

By Michael Gable

The Aussie market has pushed past that key 7400 level and clearly remains in an uptrend for now. Today's research has identified a buying opportunity with a chart on Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)).

Our prior CBA comment was on 13 April when it was trading near $87. We noted the formation of the ascending triangle and commented that "as soon as we get a break above the horizontal line (if we get a break), CBA shares would then likely make a run higher and attempt to test the $100 level." After making that run to over $105, CBA suffered a couple of large days down on high volume. This put an end to the uptrend momentarily.

However, instead of taking the higher probability route by falling away to lower levels, it managed to spend the last several weeks trading sideways in a narrow range instead. A couple of weeks ago it broke support (circled). However, within a couple of days it was back in the range and it is now pushing to the upside of the range. This break of support a couple of weeks ago is therefore a "false break", and that is a powerful sign that strong buying support exists for CBA.

With the shares now pushing to the upside, this is therefore another buying opportunity and CBA is likely to continue trending higher from here and should be making new highs shortly.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

