Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Jul 2021

This story features BHP GROUP LIMITED, and other companies.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The local quarterly reporting season steps up a gear next week, with production reports due from BHP Group ((BHP)), South32 ((S32)), Evolution Mining ((EVN)) Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) and Santos ((STO)), among others.

Quarterly updates are due from Sydney Airport ((SYD)), having just rejected an “opportunistic” takeover offer, Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) and Megaport ((MP1)).

Ampol ((ALD)) will update its plans for the Lytton refinery.

In a case of seriously jumping the gun, Cimic Group ((CIM)) will open the “August” result season. There are a handful of results due the following week, until the season begins to ramp up in August proper.

Economically, we’ll see a preliminary reading for June retail sales, but like yesterday’s June jobs numbers, will be rendered redundant by this month’s lockdowns.

Friday sees flash estimates of July PMIs from across the globe.

The US will see see data for housing market sentiment, housing starts and existing home sales.

The ECB holds a policy meeting.

Japan is closed on Thursday and Friday.

