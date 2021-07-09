Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Jul 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:06 AM

By Greg Peel

As Wall Street agonises over contrasting inflation fears and plunging bond yields, the US June quarter earnings season proper kicks off next week with reports from all the big banks.

With indices having hit ever more new highs, the risk was another wave of “sell the fact” on earnings beats as was evident in the March quarter. Last night saw Wall Street wobble, but only fall back to levels of a week earlier.

The earnings season is also approaching in Australia but for now the calendar will be dominated by quarterly updates. Next week includes reports from Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) and Rio Tinto ((RIO)) while AusNet Services ((AST)) will hold its AGM.

Economically, we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys and the June jobs numbers.

China will report June trade data on Tuesday and industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment on Thursday, along with June quarter GDP.

Tuesday will be critical for the US when June CPI numbers are released. The PPI then follows, along with data for industrial production, retail sales and consumer sentiment.

The central banks of New Zealand and Japan both hold policy meetings next week, and New Zealand will see June quarter CPI numbers on Friday.

