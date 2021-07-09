Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Jul 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:06 AM

This story features WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WPL

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

As Wall Street agonises over contrasting inflation fears and plunging bond yields, the US June quarter earnings season proper kicks off next week with reports from all the big banks.

With indices having hit ever more new highs, the risk was another wave of “sell the fact” on earnings beats as was evident in the March quarter. Last night saw Wall Street wobble, but only fall back to levels of a week earlier.

The earnings season is also approaching in Australia but for now the calendar will be dominated by quarterly updates. Next week includes reports from Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) and Rio Tinto ((RIO)) while AusNet Services ((AST)) will hold its AGM.

Economically, we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys and the June jobs numbers.

China will report June trade data on Tuesday and industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment on Thursday, along with June quarter GDP.

Tuesday will be critical for the US when June CPI numbers are released. The PPI then follows, along with data for industrial production, retail sales and consumer sentiment.

The central banks of New Zealand and Japan both hold policy meetings next week, and New Zealand will see June quarter CPI numbers on Friday.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

AST RIO WPL

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AST - AUSNET SERVICES LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RIO - RIO TINTO LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED

Latest News

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 09, 2021

2:33 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 9 July 2021

12:14 PM - Weekly Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Jul 2021

11:06 AM - Weekly Reports
4
ESG Focus: It’s Easy Being Green – For Now

10:40 AM - ESG Focus
5
The Wrap: Retail, BNPL, Oz Dividends

10:01 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Zip Co: Rebound Underway?

Jun 15 2021 - Technicals
2
Rudi’s View: Goodman Group, CBA And Tyro Payments

Jun 10 2021 - Rudi's View
3
CSL: Buy The Dip

Jun 22 2021 - Technicals
4
Material Matters: China, Coal And Iron Ore

Jun 15 2021 - Commodities
5
Who Has BNPL Pole Position?

Jul 05 2021 - Australia
6
Republication: Beyond Bitcoin: Ethereum and DeFi

Jun 28 2021 - Feature Stories