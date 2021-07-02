Next Week At A Glance – 5-9 Jul 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:06 AM

By Greg Peel

After we get past the US jobs report for June tonight, Wall Street is closed on Monday night for the July 4 long weekend.

It’s a quiet week thereafter for US data, with the services PMI shifted to Tuesday and the minutes of the last Fed meeting due on Wednesday.

All other service PMIs will be reported on Monday.

China reports June inflation numbers on Friday.

Locally we’ll see all of ANZ Bank job ads, building approvals and a final update on May retail sales on Monday.

The RBA meets on Tuesday, and will make a decision on whether its current QE policy should be extended or tweaked. The new lockdowns will likely suggest a favouring of simply going again, ie another $100bn over six months.

The RBA governor has a chance to speak to this decision on Thursday.

With the bulk of listed companies now in the pre-earnings season blackout, the corporate calendar remains very thin. However Netwealth ((NWL)) provides a quarterly update on Thursday.

