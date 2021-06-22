CSL: Buy The Dip

Technicals | 10:29 AM

By Michael Gable

There is enough market commentary out there on what inflation is doing, what short rates are doing, what longer-term rates are doing, what it means for growth stocks, cyclical stocks, resource stocks, whether the reflation trade is dead or is now back from the grave. The market seems to flip and flop from one theme to the other in such a short period of time. Was yesterday's sell-off the start of something bad and is today's expected bounce a bull trap? Or does the market just want to get on with it?

In today's report though, we have a chart on a stock which seems to be looking fairly resilient here, CSL Limited ((CSL)).

Our recent comments that CSL should continue higher have seen it meet the downtrend line that started in early 2020. Over the longer term, it still looks bullish, but over the shorter term, we may see a dip in the share price. That dip would be the next buying opportunity before it makes another run towards the old high near $340.

